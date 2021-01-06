We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're taking part in Veganuary or are simply incorporating more tofu into your diet, then you'll want to take a look at Jasmine Harman's clever new kitchen gadget!

The A Place In The Sun star took to Instagram to share a photo of the vegan contraption sitting on her kitchen side as she tried it out for the first time.

"Seven years vegan. Still learning new things...it's my first time using a tofu press," Jasmine told her Instagram followers. "Apparently this is the key to good tofu. I've never been a fan but keen to hear your best tofu recipes," she continued.

WATCH: Inside Jasmine Harman's stunning vegan living room

The tofu press from Tofuture helps remove the water from tofu and give it a firm texture, which supposedly allows it to absorb more flavour. Very simple to operate, you simply place your tofu inside the press, lock down the clamps and leave it in the fridge to work its magic - and voila, it's ready to cook!

The 45-year-old went on to share a photo of her vegan dinner, which was "based on Paella" with onions, peppers, garlic, mushrooms, Quorn chicken, rice, spices and seasoning.

The TV star used her tofu press for the first time

Jasmine is among many celebrities who follow a vegan diet, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Robbie Williams and even the Duchess of Sussex! The reasons for opting for plant-based foods vary, with some citing health reasons, others motivated to cut their meat consumption and more fighting against animal cruelty.

It was the former for Take That star Robbie, who recently revealed he was motivated to change his diet following a shocking health revelation.

Tofuture tofu press, £22.55, Amazon

Speaking to Radio X, the singer – who is married to Ayda Field – explained how he developed mercury poisoning after eating too much contaminated fish.

Robbie said: "I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen."

Jasmine shared a look at her vegan dinner

"Do you know what I thought when I heard that? 'I’ve won!' That’s how my ego works, 'I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.' I literally won the mercury award."

After revealing it was his wife that encouraged him to get the test, he continued: "Anyway, thank God, coz I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning." He added: "I went plant-based the next day."

