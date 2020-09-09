Back to work: 9 essential items you need to cope with the new no-kitchen rules

Many of us are putting away our lockdown loungewear and digging out our snazzy outfits as we prepare to return to the office after many months of working from home. But things are very different than they were the last time we set foot inside our workplaces. As well as making sure we have a good selection of face masks for the boardroom and all the safety essentials to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, some of us are going back to offices where the shared kitchen is temporarily off bounds.

Don’t panic, you’re not doomed to days without cups of tea or chilled drinks – there’s plenty you can do to get round the no-kitchen rule. Maybe you can all chip in and get a mini-fridge (or better still, sweet talk the boss to put it on expenses). And did you know you can get a USB cup warmer? We’ve gathered together all the clever gadgets for you, just keep reading!

Mini fridges

This cute 15l fridge has a quiet cooling fan and a snazzy frosted window. It can hold 15 drinks cans or two 1.5l bottles. There should be plenty of room for everyone’s snacks and drinks

iceQ 15l deluxe portable min fridge in blue, £64.99, Amazon

If you’re looking for something smaller and cheaper, iceQ’s 4l model does the trick. You’ve probably got room for 6 cans or a couple of people’s packed lunches.

IceQ 4l mini fridge in white, £34.99, Amazon

Kitchen multi-tool

There’s everything you could possibly need in this handy tool (but can’t go to the kitchen to get) like a spoon to stir your tea, a grater to add a little cheese to your pasta, or a knife to open a tricky package.

Kitchen multi-tool, £39.95, Not on the High Street

Tea/coffee cup warmer

Sadly the technology doesn’t exist for a USB kettle, but you can get a USB cup warmer to keep your tea warm since going to give it a quick blast in the microwave isn’t an option anymore. This one heats your beverage up to 80 degrees and has a nice wooden finish. It works best with cups that have a flat base.

UniM beverage warmer, £10.99, Amazon

Foldable travel kettle

The days of making tea for the whole office are best put on hold for now, and it might be a good idea to invest in a travel kettle for your own private use. This genius little number boils 800ml of water in a flash and folds down on itself so you can stash it away in your desk drawer at the end of the day.

Gourmia GK360 travel foldable electric kettle, £19.99, Amazon

Flask for hot tea and beverages

Another option is brewing your tea or coffee or home and simply topping your cup up as the day goes on. Thermos made this leak-proof 1.8l stainless steel flask with that very idea in mind. Its double wall vacuum keeps your beverages hot for up to 12 hours, while the flask is cool to the touch on the outside. You can use it for soups too and it also keeps liquids cold if you want to top it up with iced tea or water.

Thermos ThermoCafé multi purpose stainless steel flask 1.8l, £25.75, Amazon

Electric lunch box

No microwave? No problem – you can heat up your food in a jiffy by plugging in this electric lunch box. It’s easy to clean and dishwasher safe too.

Electric lunch box, £20.99, Amazon

Thermal lunch box/food container

If you prefer to heat your food at home and bring it in, this 620ml vacuum-insulated bowl will keep your food hot for seven hours (or cold for 11) and it looks absolutely gorgeous!

S’Well Teakwood eats, £24.99, S'Well

Self-cleaning water bottle with inbuilt filter

You don’t need to be getting water from the fridge if you get yourself a good water bottle. LARQ’s 500ml self-cleaning water bottle is as fancy as they come – it eradicates up to 99.99% of viruses and bacteria as it keeps your water chilled, it purifies on the go and is self-cleaning, activating every two hours. It uses advanced LED technology – meaning there’s no filter to replace – runs on a rechargeable battery and is completely chemical and ozone free. And it’s sure to draw some admiring glances when you’re sipping at your desk.

LARQ bottle, £95, LARQ

