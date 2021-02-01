We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby proved she doesn't need restaurants to open when she can enjoy a decadent dinner at home!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's daily diet revealed: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner & snacks

The This Morning star left her Instagram fans stunned after sharing a photo of the ultra-indulgent dinner she enjoyed with her husband Dan Baldwin – perhaps even as a date night after their children Harry, Belle and Chester had gone to bed.

Holly's food of choice consisted of a cheese fondue, which could be seen served inside a copper pot next to a selection of cured meats, a bowl of salad, and pickled onions and gherkins. Yum!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals the food she despises

Inspired by the 39-year-old's cute star-shaped serving bowls? You can copy her interior style and pick up a similar version for £17.99.

RELATED: 20 romantic meal kits for a cosy lockdown Valentine's Day dinner

READ: Holly Willoughby swears by this dreamy £4.90 concealer

"Weekend highlights…", the Dancing on Ice host captioned the photo, which credited Jimmy Garcia Catering.

The Dancing on Ice star shared a look inside her decadent dinner

Perhaps Holly opted for the wine tasting box, priced between £160 and £190, which includes three bottles of wine with tasting cards, as well as cheese and charcuterie – but that would mean she created her own fondue.

Star plate, £17.99, Amazon

Holly is a self-confessed cheese fan, with some of her favourite dishes including macaroni and cheese, a humble jacket potato oozing with melted cheese, and pizza – which she ate for breakfast ahead of her appearance on This Morning after a late night at the National Television Awards!

She told the Food Network her ultimate comfort food is "a baked potato with real butter, cheese, and beans. But which do you put on first? I think cheese then beans to get the cheese really melty."

Holly has admitted she loves cheese, and even previously ate pizza for breakfast!

Meanwhile, she has been refreshingly honest when asked what she cooks for her three children. "I want to fill them with goodness and make sure they don’t snack between meals. I like them to try new things, like crab and cockles," she previously told Asda Living magazine.

"But I love a processed cheese slice myself, so I can’t be that militant about nutrition."

PHOTOS: 9 most beautiful wedding cakes from the world of celebrity!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.