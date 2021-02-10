Paul Hollywood reacts to Blake Lively’s cake The Great British Bake Off star shared his opinion!

It's the sign of approval all bakers dream of, and lucky actress Blake Lively just got it – a coveted Paul Hollywood handshake!

The Great British Bake Off star commented on an Instagram post where Blake had showed off a cake she had baked and decorated, and he was clearly impressed.

MORE: Remember Blake Lively's iconic Met Gala gown? It's now a jewelled mug

Paul posted a handshake emoji and wrote: "Nice work X."

A clearly delighted Blake then shared a screenshot of his comment to her Stories.

Hilariously, the down-to-earth star had circled his additions to her post in red and also added a gif which read: "Paul is watching you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Lively's homemade unicorn cake is just incredible

Blake was clear that she had been hoping for praise from the Brit when shared the cake to Instagram.

SEE: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' £4.3million NY house

MORE: Blake Lively’s extraordinary birthday cake came with a jaw-dropping surprise

The Gossip Girl star posted a short video of a pink cake with a gold unicorn horn and gold and white ears.

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds are doting parents

The incredible creation was covered in multicoloured flowers and sparkles and almost looked too good to eat.

Mom-of-three Blake captioned the stunning image: "If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit."

Luckily for her family, the expert baker was clearly impressed!

He wasn't the only one, and Blake's followers rushed to share their compliments on her culinary skill. They included Hollywood legend Sharon Stone, who commented: "OMG YOU DID THIS [clapping emojis] super woman super mom [heart emojis]."

Blake's stunning cake impressed Paul and her other fans

Others added: "This cake just makes me happy… I need a piece," "That’s pretty epic," and: "So good! A CONFECTION!"

One fan surely summed up what a lot of people were thinking, writing: "Who allowed [you] to have so much talent."

Another totally empathised with Blake's baking goal, writing: "It’s all about the handshake!!!"

Blake's children must have been excited to enjoy the delicious treat.

She and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds share daughters Inez, four, Betty, one and six-year-old James.

Read more HELLO! US stories here