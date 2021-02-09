Blake Lively's incredible unicorn cake is perfect for her three young daughters The actress shares her children with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is a lady of many talents! The actress took to Instagram this week to showcase a cake she had made at home, and her fans were completely blown away.

Blake, 33, posted a clip that panned around her delicious creation – a unicorn design that was no doubt a big hit with her three young daughters, James, six, Ines, four and one-year-old Betty.

WATCH: Blake Lively's homemade unicorn cake is just incredible!

The pink cake features a gold unicorn horn and ears and is covered with colourful flowers. In her caption, Blake joked: "If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit."

It's no secret that Blake loves to cook, and she often shares photos of her homecooked meals and treats with fans on Instagram.

Blake and Ryan have been happily married since 2012

She previously told O magazine that one of her most treasured possessions is "a big of recipes handwritten by the women in my family, from my great-grandmother to my aunt and mother". And it's no doubt a tradition she will pass on to her own children.

Blake has been happily married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012, and despite their Hollywood fame the couple have managed to keep their little girls firmly out of the spotlight.

Their approach to protecting their young family even inspired Gigi Hadid, who reached out to Blake following their birth of her own daughter, Khai.

The actress offered some parenting advice to Gigi Hadid

"I told her you have to do what works for you," the Gossip Girl star later told Vogue.

"Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world…. I'm grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."

Perhaps the best part of Blake's interview, however, was the fact that she spoke to the magazine from her closet, where she admitted she was hiding from her three daughters!

