Ryan Reynolds' bedtime routine for his three daughters is epic The Deadpool star shares three daughters with Gossip Girl's Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are notoriously private when it comes to sharing details about their family life with their three daughters, so fans were likely thrilled when the Deadpool actor gave fans a glimpse into their bedtime routine – and it's surprisingly normal.

PHOTOS: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' £4.3million NY house

Posing for a selfie in what appears to be the kitchen of their New York home, Ryan held up the children's story, The Darkest Dark by Chris Hadfield – complete with the glow-in-the-dark cover! Can you think of a better way to get kids excited for bed?

Inspired by the childhood of real-life astronaut and author Chris, The Darkest Dark follows the young boy who loves rockets and planets but is afraid of the dark, until he watches the moon landing on TV. How sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films from inside home with Blake Lively

The original story costs as little as $13.27, but if you want to get your hands on the special cover, the price increases to $18.98.

In his Instagram snap, Ryan added a heart filled with the Canadian flag – a nod to both his own and Chris' nationalities.

READ: Phillip Schofield's favourite gin cocktail revealed – plus more stars' top tipples!

RELATED: 12 best children’s books about anxiety for kids who worry

We have no doubt that Ryan and Blake's children James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one, will love the new addition to their bookshelves.

The Darkest Dark by Chris Hadfield with glow-in-the-dark cover, $18.98, Amazon

The family of five live in a home worth £4.3million in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York. The Green Lantern stars bought the home in 2012, six months after they started dating, complete with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including an outdoor barn.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show in 2020, Ryan opened up about how he has found quarantining at home with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple share three daughters

"It's actually been amazing," he told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because there's so many people around the world that this isn't a good thing, it's causing a lot of anxiety for a lot of people. So I'm trying to let myself appreciate the face time with the family and spending as much time as possible."

But it's not all perfect! The quick-witted star continued: "It really does vacillate between deep, beautiful connection and then suddenly it's the third act of Aliens. I'm having a total normal conversation with the three-year-old and then she's spitting acid in my face and I'm running for the belly of the ship... it changes on a dime."

SHOP: 8 of the best cot beds – perfect for your newborn

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.