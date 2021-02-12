The 8 best pancake mix brands you need to buy for Pancake Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pancakes – so delicious, whether you like the basic sugar and a squeeze of lemon variety or something posher, heaped with berries and yoghurt – or even a savoury crepe.

If you want to take all the hassle out of pancake making, the easiest thing to do is pick up a ready-made mix – all you have to do is add water or milk and you’re good to go.

With Pancake Day – aka Shrove Tuesday - approaching on 16 February, we’ve rounded up the best pancake mix brands, including some vegan and dairy-free options. Most of these are super speedy delivery, so there’s still time to buy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to make Scotch pancakes with Viva Strawberries

RELATED: 12 Pancake Day essentials for a flipping brilliant lockdown Shrove Tuesday

MORE: How to make pink pancakes to show off on Instagram this Shrove Tuesday

How long does pancake mix last?

If you don’t want to eat all your pancakes in one sitting you can store your mix and save it for later – if it contains milk or eggs you shouldn’t leave it at room temperature for more than two hours, however.

The best thing is to put it straight in the fridge, where it should be good for two to four days if it contains milk or eggs. And don’t forget – you can freeze pancake batter. Put it in a ziplock bag – the thinner you make it, the quicker it will thaw so you can use it again.

Best American pancake mix

Bisquick pancake & baking mix, £5.13, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Amazon stocks this American import – it’s a recipe that’s been around since 1930 and has hundreds of five star reviews. Add a little extra milk and the pancakes come out extra fluffy!

Aunt Bessie’s American Style pancake mix, 1, Ocado

Aunt Bessie’s pancake mix is made with two eggs, and as such has more of an eggy taste – this is a one for pancake fans who like a heavier pancake.

Best budget pancake mix

Pancake shaker mix, £1, Tesco

This mix is super easy to use – you fill with water up to the line and shake it up and you’re ready to go!

RELATED: How Prince George is celebrating Pancake Day

Morrisons plain pancake shaker, £1, Amazon

Morrison’s shaker has also scored rave reviews from shoppers, and it’s available on Amazon if you have a Prime Account

Best multipack classic pancake mix

Greens pancake mix (six pack) £9.49, Amazon

Several Amazon users proclaim Green’s pancake mix to be the undisputed best for classic pancakes. There’s enough in this multipack of six to make a total of 60 pancakes, which should keep you going for a while!

Best pancake mix for kids

Funfetti rainbow pancake mix pack of two, £19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you’re looking for something extra fun for the little ones, this pancake mix has candy pieces of every colour of the rainbow!

Best vegan and gluten free pancake mix

Superfood bakery Plant power protein pancake mix, £4.99, Amazon

This healthy mix is made with organic ingredients and includes brown rice flour, chickpea flour and gluten-free baking powder.

Diabetic and keto pancake mix

Good Dee’s Pancake, waffle and scone mix, £11.99, Amazon

This low carb pancake mix is sugar-free, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free – it’s a keto diet and diabetic-friendly pancake mix which is very popular with pancake fans. Says one: "Whoever invented this low carb mix deserves not only a knighthood but probably a pay rise too! It may seem a little expensive, however, those needing to eat low carb for health reasons this is priceless!"

MORE: 10 perfect pancake recipes to try on Pancake Day

SHOP: 5 best waffle makers for tasty lockdown breakfasts in 2021

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.