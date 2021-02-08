We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If anyone can tell you how to nail a classic roast dinner, it's Mary Berry. That's why we're going to be all ears when she imparts her wisdom to BBC2's Celebrity Best Home Cook viewers on Monday night.

With the cooks tasked with producing their ultimate Sunday roast, we take a look at Mary's own tips – and boy are they worth a try!

Ever wondered how to make crispy roast potatoes? They've often been a mystery, with several of our favourite celebrity chefs suggesting different methods to achieve the best crunchy exterior and fluffy potato inners.

Back in 2018, Mary revealed her quick and easy cooking hack: add semolina before you put them in the oven.

"I like to parboil them just a bit to begin with, and then toss them in something like semolina, or scratch them so you get them all crispy," she said during an episode of Britain’s Best Home Cook. "Then put them in a really hot pan with goose fat."

Mary Berry uses semolina and goose fat to make crispy roast potatoes

If you're making a full meal of it, then you'll also want the 85-year-old national treasure's top tips for making Yorkshire puddings. The former Great British Bake Off judge shared her delicious recipe for the roast dinner staple in her cookbook Mary Berry’s Family Sunday Lunches.

"My recipe has changed over the years – flours have become more refined and I find I get the best rise adding more eggs and omitting a little milk," she said. "If you only have full-fat milk, replace a quarter of the milk with water."

The Celebrity Best Home Cook often shares her cooking tips

For those with a sweet tooth, Mary has previously unveiled that baking dessert can be much simpler than people assume. Sharing her five-minute Victoria Sponge cake hack, she wrote for The Telegraph: "I no longer prepare a Victoria sandwich with the traditional creaming and folding methods, as this all-in-one method gives excellent results every time. All that creaming of butter and sugar. I never seem to have the butter soft enough. And then the tins have to be lined and everything has to be just so."

Instead, Mary uses baking spread, which she simply places in a large mixing bowl with sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder until it's smooth. Her all-in-one method can be used with cakes, tea breads and biscuits – it's that simple!

