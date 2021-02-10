12 Pancake Day essentials for a flipping brilliant lockdown Shrove Tuesday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I don’t know about you, but being in lockdown, I want to celebrate special days. So darn right I’ll be decorating the house with hearts for Valentine’s Day, filling my kitchen with balloons for my son’s lockdown birthday and of course getting involved with Pancake Day on February 16.

Do you want to make it a good one? It’s the little things, right? Well keep reading, as we’ve gathered everything you could possibly need – from the best pancake pan, most delicious pancake mix, and the cutest pancake plate you’ll ever see

Everyone can get involved, whether you like a basic sugar and lemon juice job or a savoury ham and cheese crepe. Pancake Day isn’t just for kids either, so grab a pan and join in the fun!

Best budget pancake pan – electric and gas

Tefal elegance crepe pan, £17.26, Amazon

Do you really need a special pan to flip your pancakes in? Well, yes! The size and depth of your pan matters if you want to be able to make perfect thin crepes and you want something super non-stick so you don’t have to drown it in oil or butter. Tefal’s budget option is perfect, with thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. Says one satisfied customer: “It makes great pancakes and super non stick – the pancakes just glide off. Brilliant!”

Best budget pancake pan – induction

MasterClass eco induction crepe pan, £11.24, Amazon

Got an induction hob? No problem – this bargainous MasterClass induction crepe pan is perfect for the job and you won’t find a better price than this.

Best blowout pancake pan

Le Creuset toughened non-stick crepe pan, £100, Selfridges

If you have a little more to spend, Le Creuset’s crepe pan is the Rolls Royce of pancake pans, and it’s worth every penny. The three-layer reinforced non-stick surface means you can cook with little or no oil or butter and heat is distributed so evenly the pancakes will be totally perfect and super easy to flip. It’s super light and oven and dishwasher safe – though really all it needs in the way of cleaning is just a wipe. Beyond pancakes, this pan is great for frying and griddling and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Best ready-made pancake mixes you can buy for Pancake Day

Bisquick pancake & baking mix, £5.13, Amazon

This American recipe pancake and waffle mix has been around since 1930 and is an Amazon best-seller. One five star review reads: “I love the taste of these pancakes. I find most mixes are a buttermilk mix that have a sour taste and are really dense. I love the flavour of these and if you add a little extra milk they come out light and fluffy.”

Funfetti rainbow pancake mix pack of two, £19.99, Amazon

Looking for something extra special and fun for the kids? This mix has pieces of candy in all the colours of the rainbow.

Best pancake flipping utensil

Silicone wide turner and multi-use spoon rest (available in seven different colours), £22.50, QVC

This ultra-wide turner is the perfect tool for flipping pancakes - and the spoon rest stops your kitchen getting messy. The best thing is it’s available in all the colours of the rainbow!

Best pancake kit

Where the pancakes are gift box, £30, Buy a Gift

This handy gift box contains a signature pancake mix, pure Canadian maple syrup, a bottle of prosecco and recipe card – everything you need for the ultimate Pancake Day treat!

Best Pancake recipe book

Posh Pancakes, £8.80, Amazon

From the humble buttermilk variety to far flung Chinese pancakes with hoisin sauce, there are over 70 different fab recipes in this great book.

Best pancake plate

Pancakes go here plate, £22.50, Etsy

Look at how cute this darn otter is! If a more perfect pancake plate exists, we want to see it. (Full disclosure, this ‘are we having pancakes’ badger plate was a close second)

Personalised egg whisk for making the perfect pancake mix

Personalised egg whisk, £24, NotOnTheHighStreet

Pancake mix is sure to taste better if you whizz it up with a whisk with your name on, non?

Pancake toys for kids

Mellissa & Doug wooden pancake set, £23.97, Amazon

Do you have any budding pancake chefs at home who want to get in on the action? They can get busy with this cute wooden pancake set.

Homemade pancake toy set, £7.99 Sylvanian families

If your little one is into Sylvanian Families – or indeed has any similar-sized figures – you can kit them out with their own pancake set for Shrove Tuesday. It includes teeny tiny pancakes and toppings, utensils, cutlery and a teapot too of course - you can't have pancakes without tea!

