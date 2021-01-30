Giovanna Fletcher's decadent birthday cakes almost look too good to eat The I'm a Celebrity winner turned 36 on Friday

Giovanna Fletcher will be dining on cake for a while after she was treated to not one, but two decadent-looking creations in honour of her 36th birthday.

The I'm a Celebrity winner was spoiled with a delicious-looking pink marbled cake, which was covered in double frosting, macaroons and sweets, by husband Tom Fletcher as she rang in her special day on Friday.

Sharing a gorgeous snap on Instagram of herself proudly holding up the sweet treat, Giovanna wrote: "So... this is 36! 13 hours in and I’m really feeling the love. Thank you!

"Also... @tomfletcher might not have baked my cake (because where is the time?!), but he’s made up for it with this delight from @tamostreats!!! Xxx."

And if that wasn't enough, Giovanna revealed on Saturday that she was treated to another birthday cake courtesy of one of her friends.

This cake was appeared to have a white chocolate base, while on top sat a collection of Ferrero Rocher and little edible pots of Nutella, which were made to look as if they had spilled their chocolate all over the sides of the cake. Delicious!

Giovanna Fletcher's pink cake is a real show-stopper

Captioning this snap, Giovanna wrote: "When your friend makes you a birthday cake and the birthday celebrations just have to roll into the weekend! Thanks Lou!!! Xxx."

Of course, fans flooded Giovanna's comments with sweet birthday wishes. "That looks amazing. One lucky lady. Who doesn't like two cakes for their birthday? Hope you had a great birthday and enjoy the celebration all weekend," said one. "

Oh wow! Hope you had an amazing day," said another. A third said: "Happy birthday lovely lady! Have the best lockdown birthday you can!"

Giovanna's second birthday cake looked just as delicious

While Giovanna, Tom and their sons Buddy, Buzz and Max may not have been able to celebrate with a wild party, they did enjoy a family walk – and tucking into all the cake, with Tom even joking that they would be eating it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Sharing a sweet selfie of herself and her husband of almost nine years later in the day, the mum-of-three penned: "A day of homeschooling, a very muddy walk (with one child falling into a ginormous puddle) and lots and lots and lots of cake. "One very happy birthday! Thanks so much for all of the love and messages. I’m honestly blown away xxxx."

