8 mouthwatering celebrity Pancake Day photos: from Gemma Atkinson to Stacey Solomon Warning, these photos will make you hungry

If you're frantically searching for Pancake Day inspiration, then look no further than your favourite celebrities. From Mrs Hinch to Gemma Atkinson, these stars have shown off their cooking skills by whipping up delicious sweet and savoury pancakes.

Take a look at some of our favourites below. Which one are you going to try?

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez enjoyed pancakes with their daughter Mia – but the tot wasn't impressed! "First Pancake Day! Pappa made pancakes, do you like them?" Gemma asked, as her daughter put the fork to her mouth, pulled a face and spat it out. "No!" she said, prompting her parents to laugh.

Stacey Solomon

How adorable are Stacey Solomon's pancakes? The Loose Women star often makes her kids creative snacks in the shape of animals, and it appears her pancakes are no exception. Two circles made bear faces, while Stacey decorated the ears with whipped cream and added chocolate buttons for the eyes and nose.

Mrs Hinch

Pancake Day fell on a special day for Mrs Hinch, as it was also her 31st birthday. To celebrate the two occasions, her husband Jamie presented Sophie with a giant pancake stack topped with strawberries and a 'Happy Birthday Mummy' sign.

The Queen

Her Majesty's official Instagram account shared several photos of tasty pancakes whipped up by royal chefs - and revealed the secret ingredient in the royal recipe.

"The Royal Chefs have suggested three ways to serve pancakes this #PancakeDay," read the Instagram caption. "Jam and cream pancakes, classic lemon and sugar pancakes, savoury ham, leek and cheese pancakes. Enjoy and we hope you have a peaceful #ShroveTuesday."

Jamie Oliver

It comes as no surprise that Jamie Oliver has some delicious pancake recipes up his sleeve! The celebrity chef shared a look at some of his most show-stopping toppings, from rhubarb to avocado and egg.

Myleene Klass

Dancing on Ice star Myleene Klass and her children turned to Amazon for their sweet treats! Posing with pancakes topped with strawberries and lemon, Myleene captioned a photo: "It’s Pancake Day so me and my girls decided to make an @amazonfreshuk order and get all of the ingredients and tasty toppings for the occasion. We had a good old giggle making them and as expected, they were eaten in a flash!"

Rebecca Adlington

Sometimes simple is best - just take a look at Rebecca Adlington's classic maple syrup-topped pancakes for proof!

Jasmine Harman

A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shared her tasty vegan pancake recipe with Instagram fans. Flipping her golden brown pancake in a video, she wrote: "Super easy, perfect vegan pancakes: flour 200g, plant milk 300ml, 1 banana and blend!"

