Storm Keating got creative in the kitchen for Ronan Keating's daughter Missy's 20th birthday, whipping up her "first ever" gluten-free cake – and we're very impressed with the results.

The Australian fashion designer showed off her culinary creation on Instagram, which was a Victoria sponge cake covered with vanilla buttercream icing and berries, as well as a pretty purple streak around the outside.

Although the stunning birthday cake looks as though it belongs in a bakery, Storm revealed she was "nervous" about her family tradition after Missy changed her diet.

"As we said goodbye to the remnants of Missy’s birthday cake last night, I realised I really should share the fantastic GLUTEN FREE recipe I used to make it. Because as many of you know, when the birthdays come around in this family - I bake a cake.

"I always have because that’s what my mum did (as did hers) it’s a family tradition and I remember how much we all used to love her special cakes as kids.

Storm baked her first gluten-free cake for Missy's birthday

"However @missyykeating threw me a curve ball this year as she’s gone #glutenfree so I was tasked with my very first GF cake ever. I was nervous I won’t lie, because I hadn’t had the time to trial any recipes, so spent a good amount of time on Google researching recipes and trying to make a choice based on not much else but the word of whoever was selling it."

She went on to praise Becky Excell's tasty Victoria sponge recipe which she said "turned out a treat!"

Storm continued: "The decorating I freestyled with simple berries and vanilla buttercream icing, with a spruce of silver accent spray and purple food colouring to dress the sides. #reciperecommendation #tastyrecipes #birthdaycake #glutenfreecake #homecooking #glutenfreecooking."

Storm shared a sweet birthday tribute to Missy on Instagram

Missy was clearly delighted with both the taste and the appearance of her homemade birthday cake, commenting: "SO GORGEOUS & SOOO YUMMY. Thank you."

Others were similarly impressed, with one fan remarking: "WOW...that looks awesome!!! I've no doubt it was as delicious as it looks, well done Storm," while a second added: "You are very talented."

A third shared their top tips for gluten-free baking, adding: "Looks gorgeous. I use coconut flour when doing gluten free cakes. It works a treat."

