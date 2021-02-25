Nichola Murphy
Ronan Keating's wife Storm treated his daughter Missy to a stunning homemade birthday cake. See why she was nervous about baking it...
Storm Keating got creative in the kitchen for Ronan Keating's daughter Missy's 20th birthday, whipping up her "first ever" gluten-free cake – and we're very impressed with the results.
The Australian fashion designer showed off her culinary creation on Instagram, which was a Victoria sponge cake covered with vanilla buttercream icing and berries, as well as a pretty purple streak around the outside.
Although the stunning birthday cake looks as though it belongs in a bakery, Storm revealed she was "nervous" about her family tradition after Missy changed her diet.
"As we said goodbye to the remnants of Missy’s birthday cake last night, I realised I really should share the fantastic GLUTEN FREE recipe I used to make it. Because as many of you know, when the birthdays come around in this family - I bake a cake.
"I always have because that’s what my mum did (as did hers) it’s a family tradition and I remember how much we all used to love her special cakes as kids.
Storm baked her first gluten-free cake for Missy's birthday
"However @missyykeating threw me a curve ball this year as she’s gone #glutenfree so I was tasked with my very first GF cake ever. I was nervous I won’t lie, because I hadn’t had the time to trial any recipes, so spent a good amount of time on Google researching recipes and trying to make a choice based on not much else but the word of whoever was selling it."
She went on to praise Becky Excell's tasty Victoria sponge recipe which she said "turned out a treat!"
Storm continued: "The decorating I freestyled with simple berries and vanilla buttercream icing, with a spruce of silver accent spray and purple food colouring to dress the sides. #reciperecommendation #tastyrecipes #birthdaycake #glutenfreecake #homecooking #glutenfreecooking."
Storm shared a sweet birthday tribute to Missy on Instagram
Missy was clearly delighted with both the taste and the appearance of her homemade birthday cake, commenting: "SO GORGEOUS & SOOO YUMMY. Thank you."
Others were similarly impressed, with one fan remarking: "WOW...that looks awesome!!! I've no doubt it was as delicious as it looks, well done Storm," while a second added: "You are very talented."
A third shared their top tips for gluten-free baking, adding: "Looks gorgeous. I use coconut flour when doing gluten free cakes. It works a treat."
