Can you think of a more magical wedding anniversary than Storm and Ronan Keating's? The couple marked five years married with a stunning outdoor picnic Cıragan Palace Kempinski, an Imperial Palace and Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey. And wait until you see their feast!

Sitting on embroidered cushions with the backdrop of the beautiful building and Bosporus strait views on either side, Storm and Ronan enjoyed al fresco meal with their two children Cooper and Coco as well as close family friends. On the wooden table in front of them sat a huge selection of foods to choose from, including huge wicker baskets of fresh bread, champagne bottles and cheese and meat platters.

Storm shared a close-up of the couple on Instagram, giving fans a closer glimpse of the bowls of pasta salad, seafood cocktails and even a whole plate full of chocolate mousse dessert. How delicious!

"Anniversary dinner #ciraganpalace style. #luxurypicnic #dinneronthebosphorous #stunning #memorable #celebration #spoiltrotten #kempinski #lovethisplace #istanbul," Storm captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with many noting their beautiful surroundings and delicious meal.

Piers Morgan was among the first to comment, simply writing: "Happy Anniversary!" while Natalie Pinkman added: "Wow! Stunning. Happy Anniversary you gorgeous peeps." A third joked they wouldn't be able to get through the huge amount of food available: "Wow I bet only 1/4 of the food was eaten."

Earlier in the day, both Storm and Ronan shared sweet tributes to one another to mark the occasion. Next to a black-and-white snap of the pair kissing, the mum-of-two wrote: "One of my greatest prayers is that when our kids grow older and fall in love, that they find a love like ours. You are my everything and I adore you - in this lifetime and for every lifetime to come. Thank you for being the most wonderful friend, husband and father @rokeating. You have the biggest heart and I love you with all of mine. Happy wedding anniversary baby, Sx #5yearsmarried #10yearssincewemet #myheart #myman #myworld."