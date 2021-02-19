Ronan Keating's daughter Missy rocks glam outfit for sweet 20th birthday celebration She celebrated with a fabulous dinner in the garden!

A very happy birthday is in order for Ronan Keating's daughter Missy, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday.

The model wowed in a crop top and leather trousers for the family's sweet celebration at home, adding a bold Ferrari leather jacket to her look.

Posting some snaps of her look on Instagram, she simply wrote: "Birthday behaviour," posing in the pop-up igloo pod that was set up in dad Ronan and stepmum Storm's garden.

WATCH: Missy celebrated her birthday in style!

The birthday girl also shared some videos of the family dinner on her Stories, showing the beautiful table settings, fairy lights, champagne and a delicious cake adorned with strawberries.

Ronan could also be seen tending to three-year-old son Cooper in one of the clips.

The family celebrated with a beautiful dinner in the garden

It's thought that Missy and her brother Jack, who Ronan shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, are currently living with their father at his home in London, after spending the first UK lockdown back in their native home of Ireland.

Proud mum Yvonne did dedicate an emotional Instagram post to her daughter, however, writing on her own Instagram page: "20. What ??!!! Happy birthday to this woman...

Missy sported a crop top with a leather jacket and trousers

"My beautiful, fun, feisty, smart daughter @missyykeating. I love you to the moon and back and miss you so much today. I'd do anything for a night out with you!!"

For her birthday dinner, Missy was treated to a fine dining meal which included beef wellington and all the trimmings - as well as luxurious cocktails. Ronan worked with The Little Glamping Company to set up his daughter's special party, with the company revealing on Instagram that he was given the idea by fellow star Denise Van Outen. How lovely is that?