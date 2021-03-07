Saira Khan treats daughter Amara to two indulgent birthday cakes The former Loose Women star's daughter turned ten

Saira Khan transformed her family home over the weekend in honour of her daughter Amara's tenth birthday.

PHOTOS: 45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

The former Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a look at their dining table, which had been piled high with presents and chocolate snacks ready for Amara.

Next to her place setting was her first birthday cake, which was the classic chocolate Colin the Caterpillar cake topped with cute flowers made out of icing sugar and lots of candles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Learning From Lockdown with Lorraine Kelly and Saira Khan

But that wasn't the only cake Saira treated her daughter to; she also shared a snap of her little girl holding a giant white and pink creation later in the day.

The sides were covered with pastel pink icing piped into the shape of roses, with the words: 'Happy birthday Amara' on top – how lucky!

SEE: Loose Women's Saira Khan's house is the epitome of A-list chic

RELATED: Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2021 Easter eggs send shoppers wild

Saira Khan celebrated her daughter Amara's tenth birthday with two cakes

Saira also marked the occasion with a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Next to a photo of Amara cuddling their pet pooch Vera in front of a giant pink balloon display she wrote: "If you ask. The Universe delivers. I believe in the stars, fate, and destiny.

"This photo is proof of all that. Against all the odds I can say today, Happy 10th Birthday my beautiful daughter Amara. You were my rainbow wish.

Amara's second birthday cake was covered in pink icing

"Wishes come true if you really believe in them and help to make them happen. #rainbowwish."

Saira's followers shared their own birthday wishes in the comments section, including Loose Women's Ruth Langsford who wrote: "Happy Birthday Amara."

The TV star also posted a throwback snap of the day she met her baby daughter, who was cradled in her arms looking up at Saira.

The former Loose Women star shared a sweet throwback photo of when she met her daughter

The caption read: "10 years ago I travelled to the Edhi Orphanage in Karachi Pakistan to adopt a little girl. This is the moment I met my daughter. Electricity ran through my body and fused us together. As soon as our eyes met and locked I knew I wanted to love and care for her everyday of my life.

"We named her Amara meaning immortal and peaceful.

"It’s her 10th birthday today. On this day we celebrate everyone who helped us to adopt our daughter, especially @pactcharity @adoptabroad @mobeen_azhar @khalidwaseem. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

"Happy Birthday beautiful Amara. You are more than we ever imagined. Thank you for bringing us so much joy every day."

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares secret to her glowing skin – and it's so affordable