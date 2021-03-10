Rochelle Humes unveils daughter Valentina's unusual Spiderman birthday cake Even the This Morning star was confused by the theme!

Rochelle Humes' daughter Valentina is one lucky little girl. The This Morning star threw her daughter the most incredible fourth birthday party at their London home – all following the unusual theme of Spiderman unicorn rainbow.

Tying in with the colourful theme, Valentina's pastel-coloured birthday cake from ML Bespoke Cakes was spread over three tiers. The base layer was covered in orange striped icing, followed by a marble-effect yellow and purple layer, and topped with a bright purple tier featuring a gold sparkly spider.

To finish off the decorations, rainbow's cascaded down the sides, dotted with glitter unicorns and spiderwebs – which we assume combine two of Valentina's favourite things.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes transforms family home into play area for Valentina's birthday

Rochelle seemed baffled by her four-year-old's chosen birthday party, telling fans: "Every year we do a theme – last year we did Spiderman because she loves Spiderman, the year before was Peppa Pig. And this year she asked me for a Spiderman, well Spidergirl she said, a Spidergirl unicorn rainbow party.

"Anyone ever heard of that theme before? No, me either."

The This Morning star unveiled Valentina's colourful birthday cake

She went on to give her followers a peek inside the epic party, which saw her transform the living room of her home into a soft play area for her daughter. "So this is all in my hallway, how brilliant is that?" the mum-of-three continued as she unveiled the giant structure and slide from The Kids Corner.

Turning the camera around, the birthday cake was displayed in front of a balloon archway from House of Balloons and a sign that spelt out Valentina's name.

Rochelle shared a series of black-and-white photos to mark her daughter's fourth birthday

They all appeared to go down a treat with the little girl, whose face lit up as she caught sight of the hallway on Wednesday morning. Rochelle asked her grinning daughter, "What do you think it is?" and she replied: "A playground," before running into the soft play area.

Rochelle – who also shares Alaia-Mai and baby Blake with husband Marvin – shared a sweet tribute to her youngest daughter on Instagram. Next to a series of photos of Valentina over the past four years, she wrote: "My baby is 4. Happy Birthday to my Spider Unicorn chick.

"Valle I’m so proud of that little lady that you are growing to be..you are unapologetically YOU which I’m in awe of every single day. Fearless, Kind, Funny (without even knowing), Independent and the best Big/Little Sister I know. Keep shining baby girl...Mummy loves you more than you could ever know."

