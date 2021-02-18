Rochelle Humes' stylish home could pass for a hotel – see inside Rochelle and her husband Marvin live in London with their three children

Rochelle and Marvin Humes haven't even spent a year at their London house and yet it is immaculately decorated to their impeccable taste, and in Rochelle's recent Instagram post it could easily be mistaken for a five-star hotel.

The Hit List stars share their home with their three children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and new baby Blake, and on Valentine's Day, Rochelle shared a photograph of her daughter Valentina revealing a very grand hallway.

The star's huge foyer-like space has a monochrome console table in it, which has been dressed with a giant floral display. There is a black hammered urn-shaped vase brimming with oversized pampas grass - something you'd expect in the lobby of a swanky hotel.

The dried flower trend is something we have seen the likes of Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon embrace too, all choosing to style up their blooms in a different way.

Rochelle's immaculate house is like a showhome

What's noteworthy about Rochelle's landing is most definitely the size, and there is a very large panelled mirror at the end of the space, creating an illusion of yet even more room. The décor is kept chic with dark wooden flooring throughout and a simplistic white bannister.

They have an incredible nursery for Blake

The rest of their gorgeous residence is just as amazing with a ginormous playroom for the kids, an indoor gym, an incredible walk-in wardrobe and a mind-blowing nursery for their new bundle of joy.

The Saturdays singer showed off her dining room in another Instagram Stories update, and it was just as stylish as we had hoped. The family has a large black table for entertaining, modern chairs, and an eye-catching light fitting.

The family dining room is also very stylish

Rochelle's Valentine's social post was not in fact to show off her interiors (although she does have an Instagram account dedicated to that), but to reveal that her daughter Valentina thinks that Valentine's Day is her birthday, thanks to her namesake. Well, if the Queen can have two birthdays, why can't she?

