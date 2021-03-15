Every so often a recipe comes along which sounds pretty strange but you just have to try it.

Chef Jamie Oliver shared his recipe for chicken in milk on his Instagram page and his followers seem to be split on their opinions over the dish. Chicken in milk sounds a bit wrong doesn't it, yet Jamie insists it's an amazing combo.

"My chicken in milk is the perfect alternative to a roast chicken dinner!" wrote the TV star. "You’ve got the lovely nutty, savoury flavours from the burnt butter, and citrusy, almost wine-gumminess of the slow-cooked lemon."

The father-of-five posted his cooking tutorial for Mother's Day meal inspiration but this family meal can be cooked at any time. "It's one of those dishes that when you eat it everyone stops, everyone thinks, 'Oh my god what is that?' he says in the clip.

"Every mouthful is just joyful. It turns the everyday chicken into something completely amazing."

Jamie's famous friend, model Jodie Kidd, agreed with him and wrote in the comments section: "Looks delicious will attempt this this weekend xxxx love to the famo xxxx." Another follower said: "Looks amazing… I'm hungry now."

Jamie Oliver's chicken in milk recipe looks like a tasty meal

However, some fans weren’t convinced, with one posting: "Looks nice but with that amount of butter... unhealthy & too many calories." A reply read: "One meal won't kill you."

There was more uncertainty, with a follower stating: "Not sold on the look of that dish," but a fellow fan said, "It looks weird, but it’s actually delicious."

Perhaps we should take Jamie's son, Buddy's word for it. "It's so nice," he confirms as tucks into the hearty dish in the video.

