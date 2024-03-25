Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are once again in the newborn bubble as they recently announced that they have welcomed their second baby.

The Charlie's Angels actress, 51, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 45, are already parents to four-year-old daughter, Raddix, but are now parents twice over after they welcomed baby Cardinal to the world.

Benji shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post with his wife. "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," the caption read.

"He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won't be posting any pictures – but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam [sic] to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

The couple, who married nine years ago, live with their children in a stunning mansion in Montecito, California, estimated to be worth around $12 million.

According to House & Home, Cameron and Benji moved into the sprawling property, which boasts six ensuite bedrooms and two living rooms, in 2022 after moving out of their previous pad situated in Los Angeles.

Now, the family get to enjoy their Mediterranean-style home as a family of four. What's more, the property features a chef-worthy kitchen that wouldn't look out of place in a restaurant in Beverly Hills. Cameron, a keen chef, often posts videos of her cooking up a storm from her home, and we can't get enough of the kitchen's design and interiors.

Best photos of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's chef-style kitchen

Chef Cameron © Instagram Fans and followers of Cameron will know that the Sweetest Thing actress is a big fan of cooking and loves sharing recipes and video tutorials. The star often posts lengthy Instagram videos of her chopping and preparing food, and this snap shows her cooking over the huge oven. It's unknown if the area in question is the family's primary kitchen, but it's certainly generous in size and the perfect place for Cameron to film her food content. We love that the oven is large and industrial style, giving the actress plenty of space to have plenty of pans cooking at the same time. The oven is situated in the middle of the wall and on either side there is plenty of worktop space.

Cameron's Kitchen © Instagram This angle of one video gives an even better view of Cameron's kitchen. There are many drawers surrounding the oven meaning there is plenty of storage space, and there are two floating shelves on the wall, too, for Cameron to place the pretty bowls she uses for ingredients. Our favourite part of the kitchen, however, is the marble effect that is extended throughout the space. The stunning design is used on the island worktops, as well as the surfaces around the oven and on the wall as a stylish splashback.

Oven © Instagram This snapshot provides another angle of Cameron's cooking space. It shows off the vast hob space on the oven, and also how there are more shelves on the other side of the wall – the perfect spot for the star to store crockery. We also love the brass effect controls for the hob on the wall.

Fridge goals © Instagram When sharing a collaboration video for fellow Hollywood actor Gwenyth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, Cameron gave fans a peek inside her fridge and wow. The fridge was generous in size and stacked full of her trademark summer crunch salad and her own bottles of white wine from her brand, Avaline.



WATCH: Cameron Diaz films herself cooking in her stunning kitchen

Extra storage © Instagram But when the fridge gets full, there is another way for Cameron to store the goods. She shared a video of her putting more bottles into the wine fridge which neatly sits under a cabinet just a few steps away from the kitchen. In the cabinet, there is also more storage space for crockery and glass.