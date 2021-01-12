Ruth Langsford's unusual dinner ingredient will leave you speechless The This Morning star added a twist to her chilli con carne…

Ruth Langsford surprised her fans on Monday when she revealed a rather unusual ingredient for her chilli con Carne dinner.

The This Morning star shared a clip of the delicious-looking meal cooking away on the stove on her Instagram Story before adding in her secret recipe – a can of beer!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's daily diet revealed: what the TV star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Pouring in a can of Amstel as the chilli bubbled away on the cooker, Ruth captioned the clip: "How spooky @sam_balshaw… you're cooking my spag bol with coffee and I'm cooking your Chilli con Carne with lager!! AGAIN!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows fans with impressive fitness milestone

While we've never heard of lager being added to a pot of chilli before, we can imagine it adds heaps of flavour as Ruth suggested it's not the first time she's spruced up the meal with a boozy element - we might have to steal your secret ingredient, Ruth!

Ruth loves to cook and often gets creative in the kitchen, sharing snaps of her breakfast, lunch and dinner meals with her Instagram followers. She is also super-organised when it comes to pre-preparing her meals.

MORE: Ruth Langsford enjoys exciting first Friday following This Morning departure

READ: Ruth Langsford jokes about being 'wicked stepmother' to Eamonn Holmes' children

Ruth is a fan of adding lager to her chilli con carne

In a video shared on Instagram before lockdown, she revealed what she would be eating for breakfast and snacks, including hard-boiled eggs, ham, tomatoes, avocado, carrots and hummus, apple and cheese slices, and a green juice.

Ruth captioned another snap: "Sunday night food prep for Monday’s breakfast & lunch," she said.

Ruth often shares her meal-prep on social media

"Following @justinepattison idea of putting my Greek salad in a separate container with dressing at the bottom, cucumber, toms, feta & olives in the middle and salad leaves on the top....the dressing doesn’t make everything soggy then. Tip out to serve...I’m having chargrilled chicken & a dollop of houmous with mine."

Ruth is also savvy and doesn't let her food go to waste, previously revealing that she can whip up a tasty meal using leftovers. She wrote: "Using what I could find in the fridge omelette! Peppers, onions, courgette, garlic. Finished off under the grill with Parmesan cheese."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.