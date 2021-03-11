Mother's Day may be different this year, but why not celebrate the occasion by trying out GBBO favourite Nadiya Hussain's delicious homemade curry.

The celebrity chef, 36, has shared her 'Mum's Bengali Korma' with her loyal fans, having grown up with the delicious aroma of the chicken dish, which has warm flavours of cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, and the perfect hit of green chilli.

Of the recipe, Nadiya said: "The korma I grew up with had an aroma that took over the house and hit you in the face when you walked into the kitchen. This is one of the recipes that says 'home' to me because nobody cooks this dish like Mum does."

INGREDIENTS

4 chicken thighs

4 chicken drumsticks

5 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large cinnamon stick

3 bay leaves

5 whole cardamom pods

1 whole star anise

10 cloves of garlic

7.5cm piece of ginger

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

2 large onions 200ml water

6 green chillies

8 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered

Nadiya shares her mum's Bengali korma

METHOD

1. Put a large pan over a medium heat, and add the butter and oil.

2. Once the oil is hot, put in the cinnamon stick, bay leaves, cardamom pods and star anise. Heat until the spices darken slightly.

3. Peel the garlic and ginger and then blitz both in a food processor. Add a little water so that they form a paste, then add this to the pan.

4. Add the salt and cook gently over a low heat for 10 minutes.

5. Finely chop the onions and add to the pan.

6. Cook gently for another 20 minutes.

7. Add the 200ml water and continue to cook gently until the onions melt down completely. To help the process along you can use a potato masher.

8. Be sure to keep stirring and making sure the bottom doesn’t catch. What you don’t want to do is colour the onions. Add water 100ml at a time if it starts to catch.

9. Now add the chicken to the pan, cover and leave it to cook over a medium heat (this should take around 15 minutes).

10. Boil the eggs.

11. Once the eggs are boiled, put them directly into cold water (this makes them easier to peel) and then peel and quarter them.

12. Once the chicken is cooked, add the eggs and cook for a final 10 minutes.

13. Finally, split the green chillies lengthways, remove the seeds and add to the pan.

The TV star, who is a mum to three children herself, has teamed up with global charity Mary's Meals to encourage people to buy a special Mother's Day card priced at £15.90 - the same cost of feeding one hungry child for a whole school year with Mary's Meals.

