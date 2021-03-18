Emma Willis' daily diet revealed: what the presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The TV presenter eats healthily with the odd naughty treat

She's the host of hit TV show The Circle and also presents singing contest The Voice on Saturday nights.

Emma Willis is definitely one of our favourite presenters – glamorous, down to earth and oh so stylish. She's also mum to three children, Ace, Isabelle and Trixie, with husband, Busted band member Matt Willis.

The busy star always looks super radiant and healthy, and we're dying to know what she eats in a day to keep her figure in trim and her complexion so flawless.

Take a look at Emma Willis' daily diet below…

What does Emma Willis eat for breakfast?

Emma Willis eats a healthy diet

Like many celebrities, Emma opts for a protein-rich meal to start the day.

She recently told The Sunday Times of her morning routine at home in lockdown, revealing: "Without fail I have eggs for breakfast. Then it’s emails, texts, calls and Zoom meetings."

It's eggs for breakfast in the Willis household

What does Emma Willis eat for lunch?

The former Big Brother host likes to eat healthily for lunch too, and is getting her three children into the same habit.

In the same Sunday Times interview, Emma revealed that she makes a batch of soup for lunch and it will last for days. The star added that by getting her children to eat soup, she knows they have enough vegetables in their diet.

Emma showed fans one her favourite meals

Emma is also a celebrity ambassador for Marks & Spencer and regularly posts photos of herself and her husband enjoying food from the store. Sharing a snap of a meat-free Chinese meal, she divulged that sweet and sour chicken balls are one of her favourite foods.

Emma wrote: "Dip a little ball and pop it in your mouth. That’s all I’m saying for #MyMarksFave this month. You know I’m talking about the Sweet N Sour No Chicken and Eggless Fried Rice right??"

What does Emma Willis eat for dinner?

By the look of Emma's Instagram page, the star enjoys a varied diet when it comes to her supper.

On Valentine's Day, she and Matt were waited on by their daughters as they enjoyed a feast of Linguini, asparagus and a whole tableful of dreamy dishes.

The couple enjoyed a fabulous Valentine's spread

The former model is also partial to a curry, telling fans: "I consider myself a bit of a curry connoisseur and am crowning @marksandspencer's Hot Madras Paste #MyMarksFave this month."

Another of Emma's top meals is roast lamb with lashings of gravy.

What snacks does Emma Willis eat?

Thank goodness Emma likes a guilty treat or two as we do!

Emma loves a cuppa and choccie bar!

The star posted a couple of reassuring photos on her Instagram page showing fans her guilty food pleasure, which appear to be scones with jam and cream and a cup of tea with Penguin bars. We totally agree.