Steph McGovern's daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner Mum-of-one Steph McGovern likes a hearty breakfast

Steph McGovern cheers us up every day on Channel 4's foodie chat show Steph's Packed Lunch! The journalist, who made her name on BBC Breakfast, recently welcomed a daughter with her girlfriend so she's busy combining motherhood with a TV career.

The 38-year-old spoke openly at the start of 2020 about her health journey, revealing that she suffers with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome).

On her final BBC Breakfast appearance, Steph talked about taking part in the programme Easy Ways to Live Well alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, where she learnt about balancing her gut health. "I am now praying at the altar of the probiotics,' she said. "They are a big part of my life now because of the series."

So what does Steph McGovern eat in a day? Read on to find out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern on why she turned down Strictly

What does Steph McGovern eat for breakfast?

In a previous interview with The Guardian when she was still at BBC Breakfast, Steph revealed she likes a hearty protein-packed dish in the morning.

Speaking of her routine, she said: "We’re on air from 6am, so if I’m in the studio, I’ll have eggs at around 7am from the canteen – scrambled or poached, occasionally with a slice of brown toast."

Steph added that if they were filming on location, she would likely have a treat food of a bacon butty.

Eggs are a go-to breakfast for Steph

What does Steph McGovern eat for lunch?

Steph told Good Housekeeping that cheese toasties are a firm favourite. When asked what supermarket purchase she'd hate to run out of, she replied:

"Mature Cheddar cheese. Since lockdown I’ve been having a cheese toastie almost every day, and now I can’t live without them!"

Who doesn't love a cheese toastie?!

What does Steph McGovern eat for dinner?

Steph is just like us when it comes supper – she likes standard meals like stir-fries and pasta. In her interview with The Guardian, the presenter revealed that a typical dinner would be a chicken or vegetable stir-fry.

Healthy stir-fries are on Steph's dinner list

Steph told Good Housekeeping that she likes to shop at her local butcher and deli but revealed that cooking isn't her strong point. She said she and her partner are made the decision: "I’m the cleaner, she’s the chef. But I can do a decent tuna pasta."

