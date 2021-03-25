Jamie Oliver got fans and famous friends talking when he revealed a very unusual ingredient that's perfect for this time of year.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share a clip of him outside and next to a magnolia tree, admitting that he had recently made a new discovery.

"Hi guys, hope you're well. Now, this is a beautiful magnolia tree. And what I've recently found out is you can pickle these and they turn into the most incredible ingredient, like pickled ginger for sushi. Absolutely amazing," he said, before providing a quick demonstration for fans.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals very unusual ingredient that's perfect for Spring

In his caption, the dad-of-five further explained: "Beautiful magnolia trees are flowering in all their glory but they're not just for looking at!!

"Yes they are edible and delicious and I have to say this pickle has blown my mind, amazing with rice dishes noodle dishes cured meats the texture is silky but crunchy and it's got a delicate ginger-like flavour absolutely fabulous !! Who would've known anyway.... have you tried this?? How do you use them if you do?? Happy cooking guys much love Jamie XX."

Holly, pictured baking with daughter Belle, expressed her surprise at Jamie's discovery

Jamie's food revelation elicited a big response from his followers. including This Morning star Holly Willoughby, who commented: "No way!!!!!!!" "Yes way, so easy and so good," Jamie replied.

"So so gorgeous! I wish ours was flowering. I better resist picking them off the neighbours' trees!" one fan joked, with a second quipping: "*goes to neighbours' garden* awesome." "Mind BLOWN!" a third admitted, while a fourth shared: "What a clever way to celebrate spring. I'd love to try this."

Jamie has passed on his love of cooking to his children, including son Buddy

Jamie's magnolia discovery comes just days after he divided fans with another recipe. "Freshly baked hot cross buns.....but these aren't just any hot cross buns, these are CHEESE & CHIVE hot cross buns!! Who would like this recipe??" Jamie asked his followers.

Fans were quick to react, with many divided over whether they wanted to try the modern take on the classic Easter treats, or if they preferred their breakfast staple to remain a spiced sweet bun made with fruit.

"Absolutely love your cooking Jamie but these are too wrong! I’m a hot cross bun purist," one joked.

