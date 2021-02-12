Jamie Oliver's messy meatball buns are the perfect easy lunch recipe A quick dish for the whole family

Looking for a new tasty lunch recipe to try at home with the family? Then Jamie Oliver's latest Instagram post may tickle those tastebuds.

The Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast star has shared his recipe for 'messy meatball buns' which look rather delicious – the kind of satisfying food you want more and more of.

"These are always a winner in my house!! Messy meatball buns from #QuickAndEasy! All you need is FIVE ingredients," wrote the father-of-five besides a clip of himself cooking the dish.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for wife Jools

The chef listed the ingredients as lean minced beef, green pesto, a tin of plum tomatoes, some mozzarella and burger buns. "Feel free to mix up the mince to make use of what you've already got," he explained. "Recipe in my bio and P191 in #QuickAndEasyFood."

Jamie's cooking method is quite novel. First, he mixes the mince with some salt and pesto (have never done this!), then forms meatballs and fries them for five minutes, before adding the tinned tomatoes and mozzarella whey to form a sauce.

He then places a slice of mozzarella on top of each meatball, toasts some burger buns and spreads more pesto on them. Jamie adds the messy mozzarella meatball with sauce to the bun and voila!

The star's Instagram fans loved the look of the quick dish, with one commenting: "The use of the mozzarella whey has blown my mind!! I never thought of putting it in something as an ingredient."

Another said: "Oh my god! It’s fantastic! Made it twice already and soooo happy. Easy and incredibly tasty!! While one follower posted: "Oh yes yes yes."

We have to agree…

