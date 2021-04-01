Easter 2021 supermarket opening times: Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco, Asda and more Plan your weekly shop with our guide to Easter opening times!

Despite Boris Johnson announcing his roadmap to freedom following months of lockdown restrictions, family gatherings across the Easter weekend will still be limited to gardens and outdoor spaces. If you're keen to get a weekly shop in ahead of the Bank Holiday, be aware that supermarkets have adjusted their opening hours.

This year, the Easter period will begin on Friday 2nd April, concluding on Monday 5th April 2021. Eager to find out when the likes of Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Marks & Spencer and more will be opening their doors during the holiday? We've got you covered, here's our guide to supermarket opening times over Easter.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer stores across the UK will continue to operate on Good Friday, with the majority of shops opening at 8am and closing at 6pm.

Most Marks & Spencer stores will close for Easter Sunday, and will reopen on Easter Monday, from 8am onwards. As usual, customers can expect stores to close at 6pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to marksandspencer.com.

Tesco

Despite usually remaining open on Easter Sunday, this year large Tesco stores will be closed on Sunday, with a much earlier closure on Easter Monday than usual. However, if you do need urgent Easter supplies, Express stores will remain open as usual across the Bank Holiday.

It is recommended to check your nearest store for their opening times over the Bank Holiday at tesco.com

Sainsbury's

The majority of Sainsbury's stores will operate from 7am to 9pm on Good Friday. On Easter Saturday, most stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Monday, Sainsbury's will be open between 8am and 10pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to sainsburys.co.uk

Asda

Asda will be open as usual on Good Friday, whilst the store will close at 10 pm on Easter Saturday, following a day of closure on Easter Sunday.

Shoppers should be aware that reduced hours are in operation on Easter Monday, with ASDA opening its doors 6 am – 8am. Please note Easter hours may vary for stores that aren't 24-hour stores.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to asda.com

Morrisons

Customers can expect most Morrisons stores to operate from 6am to 11pm on Good Friday, however, this may vary across the UK.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Morrisons will also be operating reduced opening hours on Easter Monday.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to morrisons.com

Waitrose

On Good Friday and Easter Monday, the majority of Waitrose & Partners shops will be open from 8am to 10pm with some Little Waitrose shops opening from 7am to 10pm.

All Waitrose & Partners shops will trade normally on Easter Saturday.

Waitrose & Partners shops in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to waitrose.com

Aldi

Aldi will operate with reduced hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday at Aldi supermarkets, with an 8pm closure instead of the regular 10pm.

Aldi stores will be closed entirely on Easter Sunday.

To confirm opening hours of your nearest store, visit aldi.co.uk

Lidl

Lidl has confirmed that on Good Friday most stores will be open from 8am to 10pm.

On the following Saturday, all Lidl stores will open as normal before closing for Easter Sunday.

Concluding with Easter Monday, most Lidl stores will operate between 8am and 10pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to lidl.co.uk

Iceland

The majority of Iceland stores across the UK will continue to operate as normal on Good Friday and Saturday, typically between 9am-6pm, however this may vary depending on your location.

Iceland stores will not be open on Easter Sunday.

To confirm the opening hours of your nearest store over the Easter period, customers are advised to check with the supermarket's store locator in advance.

