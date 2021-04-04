Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal's rich birthday cake looks divine

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools treated their daughter Petal to an incredible birthday cake over the weekend – and we want a slice (or three!).

Jools shared a photo of Petal, now 12, blowing out the candles on her rich chocolate cake, covered with buttercream icing and topped with lashings of chocolate sauce.

In a nod to her name, Petal's cake also featured pink and white flowers. "Night night Petal," Jools captioned the post, which showed her youngest son River cupping his sister's face at the dinner table.

She didn't reveal whether Jamie was the mastermind behind the decadent culinary dish, but either way, it looked amazing.

"Awesome cake," wrote one follower, while another joked: "I was about to ask where did you buy your cake from and then I remembered you’re probably all pretty good cooks in your household!!!"

Jamie also shared a sweet tribute to Petal on Instagram to mark her special day. Next to a collage of photos of his daughter smiling for the camera, the TV chef wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear Petal happy 12th birthday!! Woop woop love dad X x."

Jools Oliver shared this sweet snap of Petal blowing out her birthday candles

As usual, many of his followers pointed out the family resemblance between Petal and her mother as they shared birthday wishes. "She is just her mother’s double! What an absolute cutie pie she is. Happy birthday, Petal," remarked one, and another added: "Cutie mini Jules."

As well as polishing off the chocolate birthday cake, Jamie and his family will also have plenty of tasty treats to eat during the Easter weekend.

Jamie Oliver shared a collage of photos to mark his daughter's 12th birthday

Over the past week, the Keep Cooking Family Favourites star has shared numerous recipes with his followers, including a tasty chocolate and avocado mousse served with a homemade Easter egg – which Jools and their son Buddy loved.

Next to a video of himself and Buddy making the chocolate dessert, he explained: "So this is my Chocolate and avocado mousse Easter egg!!!

"This is the most deliciously indulgent chocolate mousse, made using the humble avocado. I've got a genius avocado shell hack, so you can make your very own homemade Easter egg halves filled with fresh fruits and luxurious sweet cherries... It's just brilliant! If you’re looking to go all out this Easter, this incredible dessert is all you need. Who's going to give it a go?"

