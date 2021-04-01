﻿
jamie-oliver

Jamie Oliver's alternative Easter lunch recipe sparks fan reaction

It's not your usual Easter Sunday roast…

Georgia Brown

As the Easter weekend rapidly approaches, Jamie Oliver just shared a round-up of some of his favourite alternative Easter lunch recipes - including an unusual salmon recipe that sparked a fan reaction on his Instagram.

HURRY: Best last-minute Easter egg offers and deals

The poached salmon with rhubarb sauce and tarragon mayo isn't your usual Easter Sunday roast, but looks to be a light and delicious alternative for those who wish to switch things up this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals the perfect spring ingredient - but it's not what you expect

The celebrity chef wrote in the caption: "Sharing some of my favourite Easter lunch ideas for you lovely lot. What is everyone cooking up this weekend? All the recipes are on my website x".

EASTER TREATS: This Easter egg brownie recipe is a chocolate-lover's dream

MORE: This honey glazed rustic roast is perfect for Easter Sunday lunch

On his website, Jamie suggests serving the delicate fish dish with some "beautiful accoutrements", including a tangy rhubarb sauce and zingy tarragon mayonnaise.

Fans of the chef rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the Easter lunch round-up, which sparked quite the reaction. "Awesome ideas, Jamie. I'll be grilling salmon for Friday!" one fan wrote, whilst another said: "YUMMY". We think so too.

The bank holiday can often be one of indulgence for many families and an occasion to enjoy treats and delicious Easter recipes. In Jamie's step-by-step recipe, he encourages those cooking to be mindful of food waste, whilst sharing some ideas for those making the salmon dish to "love your leftovers".

salmon-rhubarb-jamie-oliver

The zesty salmon dish is a light alternative for Sunday lunch

He wrote: "Use leftover salmon to make fishcakes, flake into salads, or stir through risotto or creamy pasta (team with peas, they're best buds)."

If you're not a fan of Jamie's alternative Easter lunch, the chef recently shared the recipe for a tasty chocolate dessert using just a handful of ingredients. The avocado and chocolate mousse is a hit with his son Buddy, so it's guaranteed to be a favourite for all those in your household with a sweet tooth.

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools loves his unusual Easter dessert - here's why

More on:

More about jamie oliver

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.