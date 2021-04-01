Jamie Oliver's alternative Easter lunch recipe sparks fan reaction

As the Easter weekend rapidly approaches, Jamie Oliver just shared a round-up of some of his favourite alternative Easter lunch recipes - including an unusual salmon recipe that sparked a fan reaction on his Instagram.

HURRY: Best last-minute Easter egg offers and deals

The poached salmon with rhubarb sauce and tarragon mayo isn't your usual Easter Sunday roast, but looks to be a light and delicious alternative for those who wish to switch things up this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals the perfect spring ingredient - but it's not what you expect

The celebrity chef wrote in the caption: "Sharing some of my favourite Easter lunch ideas for you lovely lot. What is everyone cooking up this weekend? All the recipes are on my website x".

EASTER TREATS: This Easter egg brownie recipe is a chocolate-lover's dream

MORE: This honey glazed rustic roast is perfect for Easter Sunday lunch

On his website, Jamie suggests serving the delicate fish dish with some "beautiful accoutrements", including a tangy rhubarb sauce and zingy tarragon mayonnaise.

Fans of the chef rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the Easter lunch round-up, which sparked quite the reaction. "Awesome ideas, Jamie. I'll be grilling salmon for Friday!" one fan wrote, whilst another said: "YUMMY". We think so too.

The bank holiday can often be one of indulgence for many families and an occasion to enjoy treats and delicious Easter recipes. In Jamie's step-by-step recipe, he encourages those cooking to be mindful of food waste, whilst sharing some ideas for those making the salmon dish to "love your leftovers".

The zesty salmon dish is a light alternative for Sunday lunch

He wrote: "Use leftover salmon to make fishcakes, flake into salads, or stir through risotto or creamy pasta (team with peas, they're best buds)."

If you're not a fan of Jamie's alternative Easter lunch, the chef recently shared the recipe for a tasty chocolate dessert using just a handful of ingredients. The avocado and chocolate mousse is a hit with his son Buddy, so it's guaranteed to be a favourite for all those in your household with a sweet tooth.

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools loves his unusual Easter dessert - here's why