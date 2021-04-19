Jesy Nelson refuels after boxing with surprisingly healthy post-workout takeaway The former Little Mix star is talented in the boxing ring!

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson showcased her impressive boxing skills in a workout video posted to her Instagram story, before enjoying a delicious Nando's this weekend.

READ: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out this spring

Since gyms reopened last week, many of us have been desperate to get back into our fitness routines – Jesy included, who shared a video of herself throwing punches at her personal trainer in a boxing ring along with the caption: "We back at it".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her impressive boxing skills

The star looked ready to get her sweat on in all-black attire, donning Adidas leggings, black New Balance trainers and an oversized tee - and her boxing skills did not disappoint.

Tucking into her post-workout meal al fresco, the singer was later spotted making the most of the glorious weekend weather - eating a Nando's picnic outside with friends.

The singer's healthy takeaway was the perfect post-workout food

Although Nando's might seem like an unhealthy meal choice, the South African fast-food chain is a surprisingly nutritious and balanced post-workout meal – depending on what you order of course.

MORE: Adele's 7 body confidence and fitness secrets revealed

RELATED: The best and comfiest leggings on the high street right now

The 29-year-old shared a selection of healthy choices with her 7.7 million followers, including corn on the cob, spicy brown rice, Nando's macho peas, a leafy green salad and a variety of peri-peri chicken dishes.

Jesy looks radiant for her first night out post-lockdown

Chicken is one of the best foods to eat following an intense workout. It contains lots of essential proteins that help promote muscle repair and muscle growth. According to Live Strong: "Opting for a whole food, such as brown rice, after a workout provides you with fiber and naturally occurring vitamins and minerals."

The star has reportedly been working on her mental health following her split from bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall last year.

Jesy shared a difficult throwback post reminding people to be kind to themselves

In a recent candid post where she opened up about her restrictive eating, she wrote: "Even when I got to a size 8 from starving myself, I still wasn’t happy. I mentally bullied myself every day to try to please other people. It’s taken me 10 years to realise that I’m the only person I need to please." We love seeing her so happy and healthy!

SEE: Inside the houses of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie

Jesy's delicious post-workout meal is the perfect example that healthy eating doesn't have to mean boring and restrictive choices. It might be time to order a Nando's...