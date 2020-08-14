Jesy Nelson caused a social media stir this week with her controversial dinner choice. The Little Mix singer shared a video of her supper next to rumoured boyfriend and Our Girl actor Sean Sagar's meal – and fans couldn't believe their eyes.

The Holiday hit-maker, 29, posted a picture of her small yet very healthy meal, comprised of eight baby carrots and plain chicken breast, alongside three sad face emojis.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson reveals surprising truth about her abs

By contrast, her new man Sean was tucking into a fast-food feast from Burger King, including a Chicken Royale, a cheeseburger and chips, all finished off with Nando's Peri-naise sauce.

Panning the camera over the two very different dishes, an unimpressed Jesy said, "Right, that's my dinner… [versus] his dinner".

Jesy shared a picture of her tiny dinner

We're impressed with Jesy's willpower when it comes to fast food – but don't worry, the Little Mix beauty insists she's been treating herself regularly during lockdown.

Discussing how she's been keeping busy at home, Jesy previously told MailOnline: "All I'm doing is eating, the Deliveroo man is sick of seeing me!"

Quizzed about whether she'd taken up any new hobbies, Jesy joked: "Hmmm, I want to say eating? See how much I can eat?" A girl after our own heart!

Boyfriend Sean was tucking into Burger King

Jesy recently celebrated her 29th birthday with the most incredible birthday cake we've ever seen.

Made by ML Bespoke Cakes, the three-tiered gold and white marbled creation spelt out the words 'Happy Birthday Jesy' and featured gold and green leaves cascading down the side.

But photos of the cake wouldn't do it justice, as the top two tiers slowly rotate to show off every angle of the beautiful design.

