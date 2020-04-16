Leggings have made a comeback during coronavirus - these are the 10 absolute best on the high-street Because we all deserve to be comfy in lockdown

Leggings have always been the ultimate comfort clothing - whether you’re a gym-goer or not. But in recent weeks, due to the coronavirus and lockdown, sales of the stretchy pants have skyrocketed as we all choose to be comfy and ditch our old everyday wear. If you haven’t invested yet, what are you waiting for? These are the high street leggings that are so good, you’ll never want to go back to jeans!

Nike knows a thing or two about making great leggings. The brand has loads of styles to choose from, but we love the running leggings for performance purposes. These ones come with a wider waistband than usual, so you won’t be worried about them rolling down as you jog.

Running leggings, £59.99, Nike

Lululemon’s leggings are pricey, but they’re so worth it. Perfect for lounging around the house or for that Zoom yoga class, the super high rise style is comfy, lightweight and guaranteed to be your new uniform.

Align super high-rise pant, £88, Lululemon

Who knew Amazon had such an incredible selection of leggings? We love these slimming side-panel ones with animal print detailing, for something a little bit different.

Women's printed side panel sports tights, from £16.70, Amazon

Girlfriend collective is the new ‘It’ brand to know about in activewear - so much so, that Lyst’s 2020 Conscious Fashion report named these as one of their most searched-for items. Their leggings are made from 73 per cent recycled polyester (i.e. plastic water bottles), making them an ideal choice if you’re actively trying to shop more sustainably. Their compression style is ideal for everything from yoga classes to running.

Girlfriend Collective compressive high rise stretch jersey leggings, £62, Selfridges

H&M is one of the best places on the high street to shop for affordable activewear that doesn’t sag or lose elastic. These lilac ones are the perfect spring home buy.

High waist leggings, £12.99, H&M

Designed for exercising in, CONTUR’s leggings have extra muscle compression and targeted sweat-wicking sections. However, if you just want to wear them at home they’re great for that, too! They’re shape-enhancing, retain their elasticity and are made from recycled fabric. We love the bold gold panelling in these - because you deserve to feel fabulous.

Move leggings, £75, CONTUR

ASOS’ own brand leggings are affordable and comfy - what more could you want? They’re great if you’re looking for something brighter to give your (new, at-home) wardrobe a lift.

Colourblock leggings, £25, ASOS

Sweaty Betty makes great slimming leggings. Their contour styles are slimming and flattering, plus super comfortable. They wash well and will last for years.

Contour 7/8 workout leggings, £60, Sweaty Betty

Fabletics offers a VIP service on activewear, in which members can get discounted rates. Otherwise you can still shop fairly cheaply on their huge selection of leggings, all of which are super stretch and come with handy pockets for keeping your phone safe

Anywhere high waisted leggings, £64, Fabletics

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.