Sometimes you just want a good old home-cooked comfort meal, don't you? And that's exactly what TV presenter Ruth Langsford had on Tuesday evening.

The Loose Women host took to her Instagram Stories to show fans what she was having for supper: cue an old school comfort meal we haven't seen in a while.

"Pork chops and apples going in!" she captioned a clip of herself putting a tray of pork chops and sliced apples into the oven. The star added: "Haven't had a pork chop for years!"

A great hack from Ruth there, cooking your apples with the chops, which saves you needing to buy separate apple sauce.

In a second clip, the wife of Eamonn Holmes showed off her finished meal, which looked seriously delicious and what my family would call a 'shovel it in' dinner: Pork chops, mash, apples, broccoli and carrots.

"Dinner just like my Granny used to make it… gravy granules and all!" wrote Ruth, "Currently eating."

And it had been a busy day for the TV star, who racked up a large number of steps on her Fitbit. Another story showed 14,288 steps on Ruth's watch. "Not bad for a school day," she posted.

Ruth often shares her recipes on social media and favourite dishes of hers include a 'Cheat's meatballs' creation, using shop-bought meatballs, frozen onions, frozen garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, beef Oxo cubes, dried basil and bay leaves.

Ruth also enjoys dining out at restaurants with Eamonn. She previously shared a video of a Lebanese meal, where she opted for what seems to be a chicken and pork combination, with rice, chips and tomatoes.

The star enjoys an omelette too, having posted a video and saying: "Using what I could find in the fridge omelette! Peppers, onions, courgette, garlic. Finished off under the grill with Parmesan cheese."

