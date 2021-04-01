Emily Atack's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed - exclusive The Celebrity Juice star eats just like we do

Emily Atack first shot to fame on I'm A Celebrity, has secured a regular spot on Celebrity Juice and is currently starring in This Is My House – the 31-year-old actress even has her own programme The Emily Atack Show! Fans love her down to earth personality and the HELLO! team adore her too.

When we caught up with Emily, she immediately told us about her passion for cooking and how she enjoys having friends and family over to eat. "I'm a big foodie," she revealed.

For Emily, cooking is all about sharing big tasty dishes like pasta - and she's not fussed about mess.

"My kitchen is an absolute state by the end of it, but I love it, I don't mind," she laughs. "I want people to feel comfortable in my home. I'm really not one to fuss about a pasta sauce stain going on the sofa – I really don't care."

Emily, who is working on a campaign with Elmlea, told us that she's having her bubble over to her house for Easter now that lockdown rules have changed:

She said: "I'm going to cook a fish pie, which is really gorgeous and feeds a lot of people. Maybe some chocolate muffins for afterwards and a huge batch of Easter Eggs."

Here, Emily Atack shares her daily diet…

What does Emily Atack eat for breakfast?

Emily told HELLO! how she doesn't have breakfast until around 12. "I don't eat till about midday. I have two boiled eggs, one avocado and a little bit of smoked salmon.

"I do try and keep quite healthy - because I love alcohol, I have to balance it out a bit! I can't be eating bags of chips if I'm having wine."

The star is cooking for her bubble on Easter weekend

What does Emily Atack eat for lunch?

"At about two or three o'clock, I have a late lunch," she explains. "This is kind of my lockdown diet; I think it will change when I'm out and about.

"I'll have a chicken salad with cucumber, tomato, loads of veg, chopped peppers, chopped onions."

What does Emily Atack eat for dinner?

"If I'm really hungry but I don't want to give in to a takeaway, I'll make my own takeaway - like chicken stir fry with a satay sauce and loads of veg. Or I'll do a piece of salmon with potato. I love asparagus so I grill lots of asparagus."

Emily tells us that her signature dish is pasta. "I'm a real pasta girl," she reveals. "I like cooking a big messy bowl of something that everybody can just dive into. I love doing that.

"I'm better at doing savoury than sweet. My baking skills aren't as good as my savouring cooking skills."

Emily has a balanced diet

What does Emily Atack like to drink?

Emily told us how she loves a glass of wine with a meal. "I like white wine, I like red wine, I like rose wine, I like dessert wine, I drink everything! All the wine!" she laughs.

The star likes to stay hydrated though, explaining: "I'm really good with my water now. I try and drink two litres of water a day."

What snacks does Emily Atack eat?

"I used to [be a snacker] but I have to be honest, I go down the healthier route these days," Emily tells us. "At the weekends I pretty much eat what I want. I save all the naughty stuff like crisps for the weekend.

"In the week, I'll snack on things like cashew nuts and fruit. I'll have a banana. If I'm sitting there and craving something sweet I'll have a bit of dark chocolate, and I always have an emergency tub of ice cream.

The actress adds: "I'm in my 30s now. I can't get away with having pizza takeaways three times a week! And I'm certainly not one of those people that runs marathons. I'm not athletic in any way, so I need to keep a good balance."

What's Emily Atack's guilty food pleasure?

"I'm really weird. I love really weird things. When I was little, my favourite food in the world was herring, like pickled herring. All my friends were ordering egg and chips on holiday and I was ordering herring! My parents were like, 'What are you doing? Just be a normal child!'

"Food for me… there is no such thing as a guilty pleasure, it's all just pleasure. It should never be guilty."

