Ruth Langsford celebrated fitness milestone with a seriously healthy breakfast

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford has been smashing her fitness goals recently – and fans are so impressed with her determination.

The glamorous 61-year-old enjoyed a seriously healthy breakfast on Sunday morning, posting the hearty meal to her Instagram stories with the caption: "Healthy breakfast for me today… now that I'm a runner!!!"

The star's brunch included two poached eggs on a slice of brown toast, spinach, mushrooms and two grilled tomatoes – a delicious healthy alternative to a classic full English breakfast, which can be extremely high in saturated fats.

It comes after Ruth, who is married to fellow This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has been enjoying a serious health kick over the last few weeks. During lockdown the star took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day – which has recently turned into the couch to 5k challenge.

Often taking to Instagram to share her running achievements, Ruth enjoys posting video updates of her progress during the challenge. Her most recent video attracted a rally of her friends and co-hosts to praise her for the incredible achievement of running more than she walked in her latest couch to 5k training.

Amanda Holden offered her support with a red heart and an applause emoji, whilst TV presenter Lizzie Cundy wrote: "Looking fabulous! Well done darling."

Ruth enjoys hitting her 10'000 steps a day with the help of dog Maggie

It's not the first time this month that Ruth has celebrated a major milestone. The star recently shared the joyful news that she is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving her second dose.

As the UK tunes in to watch Ruth presenting our favourite daytime TV programmes every week – it's no wonder the star takes to exercise to keep her mental and physical health in check whilst juggling a busy filming schedule. We're in awe of Ruth for committing to her fitness goals!

