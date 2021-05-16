﻿
ruth-langsford-running

Ruth Langsford celebrated fitness milestone with a seriously healthy breakfast

We're so impressed with her determination!

Georgia Brown

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford has been smashing her fitness goals recently – and fans are so impressed with her determination.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford rejoices after celebrating major health milestone

The glamorous 61-year-old enjoyed a seriously healthy breakfast on Sunday morning, posting the hearty meal to her Instagram stories with the caption: "Healthy breakfast for me today… now that I'm a runner!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford divides fans with new hair look 

The star's brunch included two poached eggs on a slice of brown toast, spinach, mushrooms and two grilled tomatoes – a delicious healthy alternative to a classic full English breakfast, which can be extremely high in saturated fats.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's daily diet: What the Loose Women star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

It comes after Ruth, who is married to fellow This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has been enjoying a serious health kick over the last few weeks. During lockdown the star took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day – which has recently turned into the couch to 5k challenge.

ruth-langsford-breakfast

Often taking to Instagram to share her running achievements, Ruth enjoys posting video updates of her progress during the challenge. Her most recent video attracted a rally of her friends and co-hosts to praise her for the incredible achievement of running more than she walked in her latest couch to 5k training.  

Amanda Holden offered her support with a red heart and an applause emoji, whilst TV presenter Lizzie Cundy wrote: "Looking fabulous! Well done darling."

ruth-langsford-maggie

Ruth enjoys hitting her 10'000 steps a day with the help of dog Maggie

It's not the first time this month that Ruth has celebrated a major milestone. The star recently shared the joyful news that she is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving her second dose.

As the UK tunes in to watch Ruth presenting our favourite daytime TV programmes every week – it's no wonder the star takes to exercise to keep her mental and physical health in check whilst juggling a busy filming schedule. We're in awe of Ruth for committing to her fitness goals!

READ: Ruth Langsford's homecooked dinner is the ultimate comfort meal

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about ruth langsford

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.