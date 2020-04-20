Ruth Langsford is a big fan of cooking and often shares pictures of her tasty looking meals on social media. However, on Monday evening, the Loose Women star's dinner plans for her family didn't go quite how she had planned. Wanting to make use of her leftover chicken and gravy from Sunday's roast dinner, Ruth attempted to make a stock in her pressure cooker, but ended up burning the chicken instead! The star shared footage of her cooking blunder on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Noo! Burnt it! Never done that before. Thank god for stock cubes." Ruth had previously posted a video of her pressure cooker at work, admitting that she was "a bit scared" of the device.

Ruth Langsford attempted to make stock from her leftovers in her pressure cooker

While Ruth's stock didn't work out the way she had anticipated, the star more often than not has huge success in the kitchen. Over the weekend, the TV host whipped up a healthy vegetable dish used from leftovers in the kitchen. The star is often inspired by the celebrity chefs that appear on This Morning and recently was seen writing down the steps to make James Martin's toad in the hole, later sharing the results of her own version on social media.

The Loose Women star's dinner prep didn't go according to plan!

Ruth enjoys nothing more than spending time in the kitchen and has previously admitted during an episode of This Morning that she finds it relaxing. The mum-of-one also joked that she never gets any help from husband Eamonn Holmes or their teenage son Jack when it comes to meal preparation. The family often enjoy sitting down together for a roast dinner on a Sunday, and before the lockdown measurements were put in place, Ruth's mum Joan would join them. While Joan is currently unable to visit for her own safety, her doting daughter regularly goes to visit her from her window.

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

