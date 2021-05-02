We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Saturday to share the joyful news that she is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving her second dose.

The This Morning presenter thanked NHS doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Walton on Thames vaccination centre for her "good experience" getting the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford celebrates a major fitness achievement

"2nd Vaccine done!! SO grateful" Ruth wrote. Praising the NHS staff, she penned: "well organized, friendly and reassuring… and it was BUSY!"

Despite being fully vaccinated, Ruth will have to continue following social distancing requirements in line with the governments roadmap plan to ease the UK out of lockdown.

The star was clearly smiling behind her mask after her second jab

Some of Ruth's followers were divided in the comments given the 61-year-old appeared to have her second dose earlier than many people older than her. The vaccine is prioritised for people over the age of 65, but the Loose Women presenter revealed she was called early back in February after receiving a message from the NHS.

Many shared Ruth's excitement for hitting the major health milestone: "Congratulations! I felt such freedom when I got my second jab" said one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Fantastic Ruth! So happy you're vaccinated fully!".

The star sported a causal navy tee with a heart-shaped 'LOVE' print for the occasion. The short sleeve t-shirt is from Ruth's very own fashion range with QVC.

Available in multiple colours, spread a little love this spring in this relaxed-fit design that will add style to your casual daytime looks.

Love Slogan Tee, £33, QVC

Ruth, who is married to fellow This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has been enjoying a serious health kick recently. During lockdown the star took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day – which has recently turned into the couch to 5k challenge!

As the UK tunes in to watch her presenting our favourite daytime TV programmes every week – it's no wonder the star takes to exercise mental and physical health in check whilst juggling a busy filming schedule. Enjoy your COVID freedom, Ruth!

