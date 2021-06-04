The Duchess of Cambridge is one busy lady! With her royal duties to attend to and three children to look after, it's a wonder she has any time for herself in the mornings.

But the wife of Prince William is known to enjoy a healthy breakfast and carves out time in her hectic schedule for exercise.

Of course, it does help having their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, on hand to help get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ready for school and nursery.

Want to know more about Kate's morning routine? Read on…

The Duchess of Cambridge's breakfast

The mother-of-three always looks so healthy and radiant- it's clear to see she eats a nutritious diet.

Kate loves a smoothie in the morning, and according to the MailOnline, the Duchess blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her morning drink.

The Duchess likes to drink smoothies in the morning

Kate is also thought to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast. Oats are known for their slow-release energy, which is just what the royal needs for her busy morning ahead.

The Duchess of Cambridge's workout

Whatever Kate wears, she always looks incredibly svelte and toned – and her amazing figure is all down to her committed exercise regime.

Kate is a big fan of sport and likes to keep fit

A report by The Mail revealed that the Duchess manages to fit in an hour's workout each morning, involving, "aerobic exercise, skipping, indoor rowing and intense interval training". She is said to favour the 'Plank' exercise – a bodyweight pose that tightens her muscles.

The royal is also reportedly a fan of using a Swiss gym ball to keep her stomach muscles toned and enjoys running with her dog.

The Duchess of Cambridge's school runs

Prince William and Kate could easily ask their nanny to take their children to school and nursery each day, and it's likely at certain times they do, however, the parents often like to accompany George, Charlotte and Louis themselves.

The royal mother likes to take her children to school

Who could forget Kate taking Prince George to school at Thomas's Battersea just one day after she gave birth to her youngest, Prince Louis?!

The Duchess amazed royal watchers after she stepped out to present her newborn son Prince Louis to the world, just seven hours after giving birth – then did the school run the next day!

