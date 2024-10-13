Princess Kate's go-to drinks menu: Fizzy drinks, favourite cocktails & more

The Princess of Wales often joins her husband Prince William on royal outings where she samples food and drinks, but little is known about what's on the couple's drinks trolley behind closed doors.

Kate strikes a balance between nutrient-rich smoothies to start her day and alcoholic tipples when her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have gone to bed. Here's everything we know about the royal's drinking habits…

Green smoothie

The Princess of Wales loves smoothies

What better way to kickstart your day than with a healthy smoothie? According to the MailOnline, the mother-of-three blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her nutrient-rich morning drink.

© Getty Kate's green juice recipe includes spirulina and kale

This could be the secret to her glowing skin, and it will likely be a go-to as she prioritises her health after completing her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"We literally are what we eat," former royal nutritionist Jennifer Hanway previously confirmed to HELLO!. "Think of your diet as the building blocks of your body. It's definitely possible to achieve better skin from the inside out on a cellular level with diet."

She added: "This smoothie is absolutely packed full of antioxidants that fight free-radical damage, which are the environmental toxins that steal our natural glow."

Water

© Karwai Tang Kate often keeps hydrated at public events

Hydration is key when you've got a schedule as busy as Kate's. She has been spotted swigging from a bottle of water on several occasions, from the Wimbledon Championships in 2012 and 2021 to the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

As well as watching sports, the Princess is known to get stuck into activities such as rowing, so it's no surprise that she had water on hand to help fuel her workout during a training session with the Sisterhood Cross Channel rowing team in 2007.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales carries water on her workouts

She has even been known to swap alcohol for water at royal engagements. During a toast in Singapore in 2012, she raised a glass of crisp, cold H20.

Soft drinks

When she wants to pack a flavour punch that water just can't deliver, Kate may turn to soft drinks.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, and Prince William for more than a decade, told HELLO!: "The royals do love a fizzy drink, more so the younger senior royals than the older ones. We always had fizzy drinks around for them. They also like squash, orange squash."

When Kate was suffering from morning sickness, it was suggested that she consume lots of fluids and flat coke. Alison Edwards, senior lecturer in Midwifery at Birmingham City University, said: "Flat coke has been found to help here as can arrowroot or ginger. Some women swear by travel bands. Small low fat meals can help and avoiding anything spicy."

Alcoholic tipples

© Getty Kate has been spotted enjoying a pint of Guinness

Kate has been pictured getting stuck into Guinness tastings in Ireland, but it's not the only tipple the Princess enjoys.

Some of her go-to spirits include tequila and gin and tonic, the latter of which William reportedly makes for his wife during a quiet evening at home.

© Getty Tequila and gin are some of the Princess' spirits of choice

Cocktails are also occasionally on the menu, including spicy margaritas, which she was spotted sipping at the 2023 Houghton Hall music festival in Norfolk. One of Kate and William's favourites was the 'Crack Baby' cocktail, consisting of vodka, champagne and passionfruit juice, served at their wedding in April 2011.

Wonder what royals eat? See one of the Princess of Wales' favourite foods in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 foods Prince William, Princess Kate and more eat in private

READ: Princess Kate's £1.25 snack she hides from kids George, Charlotte and Louis