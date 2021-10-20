Duchess Kate and her children's healthy breakfast choices revealed The Cambridge family start the day with a nutritious meal

When it comes to breakfast time in the Duchess of Cambridge's household, one might picture posh fry-ups under fancy silver cloches, but in reality, the family-of-five start the day much as us regular folk do and like to eat healthily.

MORE: The Queen loves this easy 10-minute dinner – see the royal recipe

Foodie Kate is likely at the helm when it comes to the family's breakfast choices – indeed, TV baker Mary Berry praised the Duchess culinary skills when she was made a Dame Commander in October. The former Bake Off judge said: "Kate is a remarkable, enthusiastic cook – she’ll have a go at anything."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate's daily diet revealed

According to MailOnline, the mother-of-three likes to drink a nutrient-rich smoothie, as many celebrities do.

The Duchess is said to blend a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her healthy morning drink.

Kate is also believed to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast – it's known that porridge oats give slow-release energy throughout the morning, which would serve the royal well as she combines regal duties with parenting tasks.

MORE: Duchess Kate reveals she makes her own honey at Norfolk home

READ: Revealed: Duchess Kate's favourite foods at home with Prince William and children

The Duchess likes to drink a green smoothie for breakfast

If you're wondering what Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, eat in the mornings, then we have that information too!

When Kate visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to children and spoke of her own brood's meal preferences.

School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com: "She mentioned to there of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits." Great to hear that the young Princes and Princess eat just like our own kids!

Kate eats healthily in the mornings

Michelle went on to reveal a favourite fruit of the Duchess' too. "She mentioned that she likes papaya to a child who was reluctant to try a piece of papaya. After this, the child tried some papaya."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.