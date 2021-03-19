We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's nearly Easter and many of us will be thinking of baking some delicious themed goodies to celebrate the festival. Think chocolate bunnies, sweet eggs and edible nests!

If you fancy something a little different for your Easter tea, how about these rocky road bites, filled with chewy marshmallow, crunchy biscuit and, wait for it…. Mini Eggs.

There actually exists such a magical thing as the Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook (surely an essential buy?) which contains this tasty-looking recipe. Just follow the instructions below…

Mini Eggs Rocky Road recipe

Makes 24

Prep time 15 mins

Chilling time 2–3 hours

These rocky road bites look incredible!

INGREDIENTS

400g Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, broken into squares

150g Digestive biscuits

50g mini marshmallows

90g Cadbury Mini Eggs

The Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook, £8.19, Amazon

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Line a 30cm x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.

Step 2

Put the chocolate squares in a large glass bowl and microwave them for 20–30 seconds. Take out the bowl and stir the chocolate, then repeat until it is all melted. Alternatively, place the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until the chocolate has melted.

Step 3

Put the Digestive biscuits into a sealable plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin until you have a mixture of different-sized pieces. You want some quite big crunchy pieces – not just crumbs.

Step 4

Stir the crushed biscuits and marshmallows into the melted chocolate until everything is well combined and coated.

Step 5

Transfer the mixture to the lined tin, pushing it into the corners and levelling the top. Push in the Cadbury Mini Eggs, distributing them evenly, and press them down with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

Step 6

Chill the mixture in the fridge for 2–3 hours (or overnight) until it is set. Cut it into 24 squares and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.

Per serving:

143 kcals

7g fat

4g sat fat

14g sugar

0.08g salt

