Sophie Hamilton
Treat yourself this Easter with these Mini Eggs Rocky Road bites – follow our recipe that includes marshmallow, chocolate, biscuit and Mini Eggs!
It's nearly Easter and many of us will be thinking of baking some delicious themed goodies to celebrate the festival. Think chocolate bunnies, sweet eggs and edible nests!
If you fancy something a little different for your Easter tea, how about these rocky road bites, filled with chewy marshmallow, crunchy biscuit and, wait for it…. Mini Eggs.
There actually exists such a magical thing as the Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook (surely an essential buy?) which contains this tasty-looking recipe. Just follow the instructions below…
Mini Eggs Rocky Road recipe
Makes 24
Prep time 15 mins
Chilling time 2–3 hours
These rocky road bites look incredible!
INGREDIENTS
- 400g Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, broken into squares
- 150g Digestive biscuits
- 50g mini marshmallows
- 90g Cadbury Mini Eggs
The Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook, £8.19, Amazon
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Line a 30cm x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.
Step 2
Put the chocolate squares in a large glass bowl and microwave them for 20–30 seconds. Take out the bowl and stir the chocolate, then repeat until it is all melted. Alternatively, place the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until the chocolate has melted.
Step 3
Put the Digestive biscuits into a sealable plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin until you have a mixture of different-sized pieces. You want some quite big crunchy pieces – not just crumbs.
Step 4
Stir the crushed biscuits and marshmallows into the melted chocolate until everything is well combined and coated.
Step 5
Transfer the mixture to the lined tin, pushing it into the corners and levelling the top. Push in the Cadbury Mini Eggs, distributing them evenly, and press them down with a spatula or the back of a spoon.
Step 6
Chill the mixture in the fridge for 2–3 hours (or overnight) until it is set. Cut it into 24 squares and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.
Per serving:
143 kcals
7g fat
4g sat fat
14g sugar
0.08g salt
