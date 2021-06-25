Stacey Solomon's pregnancy cravings may point to this baby gender The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth child

It's long been believed that a woman's pregnancy cravings can signal her baby's gender – and Stacey Solomon's latest social media post has us wondering.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star shared a video of her evening snack plate – and you won't believe the sweet combination.

Stacey wrote: "Made myself a little smorgasbord. I may end up giving birth to an actual sugar cube. I've never EVER had a sweet tooth but I honestly crave it so so much atm."

Her comments are so interesting, as the former X Factor singer is mum to three boys, Leighton, Zachary and Rex - yet this is her first pregnancy craving sweet foods.

Stacey Solomon's sweet snack

The often-debated theory about guessing the gender during pregnancy suggests women crave sugary foods if carrying a girl and salty foods with boys.

Stacey also spoke in the clip, explaining the foods on her plate. She said: "Name a better combo than this smorgasbord of delight! Cookies, buttons, shortbread, apple cream thing. A little banana milk…"

That is a serious amount of sugar in one go. Could there be a little Miss Solomon growing in her tum? Whatever the sex of Stacey's baby, the whole family are excited about the new addition's arrival.

On 12 June, the star, who is engaged to fellow TV presenter Joe Swash, shared a beautiful photo of her baby bump.

Stacey wrote: "Oh Hello Little One. This may well be more food baby than actual baby the way I’ve eaten this weekend but it’s made me smile so much tonight. The sunset is so pretty so I took a picture and I’ll always look back at it and treasure the bread and the baby forever.

"I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn’t document growing him. We didn’t think we would get to do it all again so I’m taking all the pictures I can."

