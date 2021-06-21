Duchess Kate's picnic basket: the royal mum's favourite alfresco foods

It’s National Picnic Week from 19 to 27 June and we Brits are near-professional when it comes to packing a cool box for lunch outdoors.

The royal family are partial to a picnic too, with Her Majesty the Queen known to enjoy eating in the grounds of Balmoral Castle and the Duchess of Cambridge spotted picnicking at the polo with her children.

Royal mother-of-three Catherine has spoken several times in the past of her favourite foods, so we have a fair idea of what she may pack in her picnic basket.

We picture the Duchess with some freshly rolled sushi rolls on her royal picnic, as we know that she and her husband Prince William love Japanese food.

When visiting Japan House London, William said to the chef: "My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

Kate is also a fan of healthy salads, so we imagine containers of nutritious combos. According to a 2014 Daily Mail article, her favourites 'watermelon salad' or 'tabbouleh' - a salad of finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion and bulgur.

Duchess Kate and her children on a day at the polo

For her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, we're thinking some posh triangular sandwiches (we bet with crusts off) or perhaps a tub of cheesy pasta - a staple in the Cambridge household.

People reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, the Duchess spoke of her children's penchant for pasta.

Matthew Kleiner-Mann said: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

The royal mother helping her children eat their picnic lunch

Snack-wise, the royal is pretty healthy and favours fruit and vegetables.

When speaking to students at Stockwell Garden Nursery in London, Kate mentioned how she eats papaya, so the fruit may well appear in her picnic basket. And Princess Charlotte is known to adore olives so we're betting the Duchess packs a tub of those too.

Vegetable crudites are likely a family picnic staple as well, as the Cambridges grow their own at home.

During filming for Mary Berry's Christmas special in 2019, Kate confessed: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot—a massive favourite—Louis absolutely loves beetroots."

The famous family enjoy spending time outdoors

Kate and William are also fans of popcorn.

During the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014, the couple attended a basketball game in New York where the pair were spotted tucking into a bucket of popcorn together. We're picturing Kate opening a big bag of popcorn for the clan to share at the end of their lunch.

And that's how to picnic like a royal!

