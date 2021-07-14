Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is his double in cute new photo The TV chef shared an adorable photo of his 'mini me'

Chef Gordon Ramsay has shared the cutest new photograph of his two-year-old son Oscar and fans are all saying the same thing about the snap.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gordon wrote: "Happy Monday from this little nugget @oscarjramsay."

Sweet Oscar looked the spitting image of his famous father, who is famed for his TV shows and successful restaurants.

WATCH: Gordon shares video of lookalike son Oscar

In the picture, Oscar smiles as his long, red hair falls over his face - and many followers noticed how Gordon's son has the same cheeky expression as his dad.

Gordon's latest photo of son Oscar

One fan commented: "He looks just like the legend!!! Adorable!! Michelin stars in the making!" while another wrote, "Omg cloned!"

A third follower told Gordon: "Such charisma like his dad," and one asked the star, "Does he get angry when the food isn't up to his standards like you?" Plenty of fans said Oscar looks like a 'mini Gordon' and his dad's 'twin'.

HELLO! previously spoke to Gordon's wife Tana, who revealed all about Oscar's personality.

Gordon, Tana and four of their five children

She told us: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all."

The mum-of-five added: "He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

But despite Oscar's cheeky ways, Tana says she's learned how to take it in her stride.

"Being an older parent and having done this before, you have a way of sitting back and relaxing more and laughing with them," she revealed. "The other thing for me is I had four of age four and under, so to have one is certainly easier."

