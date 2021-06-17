Gordon Ramsay brought to tears over 'ruined' recipe The Michelin star chef was less than impressed

TV chef Gordon Ramsay is not one to shy away from honesty when it comes to food. Often reducing his trainees to tears with his brutal opinions, the talented chef has earned his Michelin stars for a reason.

The tables turned last week when it was Gordon who got emotional over a disastrous fan-attempt to recreate his iconic Beef Wellington recipe.

"RUINED MY RECIPE" wrote the star, who was less than impressed with the mediocre meal created by a TikTok user.

Whether it was a joke or a genuine culinary attempt – Gordon was not happy with the bizarre take on his favourite dish. Wrapping a piece of meatloaf in mustard and ham before placing it in a microwaved loaf of bread, foodie fan @succhefful took to TikTok to share their attempt at Gordon's creation.

"Mate you've brought me to tears!" penned Gordon, who replied to the video with a hilarious clip of himself wailing as he mimed being in tears.

In the viral video that has gained almost 5 million likes, fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the unsuccessful attempt. "The microwave is the reason for the tears!" laughed one fan, whilst another agreed: "I wouldn't put any food in a microwave that looks like that."

Even Gordon's daughter Holly chimed in, responding to the video of her dad crying with the comment: "[This is] me every time you say you're not cooking."

The chef is well known for his brutal honesty in the kitchen

The talented chef often takes to TikTok to react to videos of fans recreating his challenging (but delicious) recipes – and fans LOVE it.

The foodie father-of-five is quite the comic on social media, as has gained nearly 25 million followers on his TikTok account for his hilarious reaction videos.

Gordon's Beef Wellington is one of his most prized dishes

Gordon is clearly quite precious about his beloved beef wellington recipe, as he was left less than impressed by a fan who made a 'birthday cake' version of his signature dish.

"There's some dishes better left untouched," he said, whilst audibly grimacing at the sweet treat. We thought it looked quite tempting…

