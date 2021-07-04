Gordon Ramsay's mini-me son Oscar steals the show in rare photo – fans notice adorable detail The celebrity chef has five children with wife Tana Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay might be known for his fiery personality and brutal honesty when it comes to bad food, but the 54-year-old star is quite the opposite when it comes to his adorable children.

Taking to Instagram to post a sweet photo of his youngest son Oscar, Gordon wrote: "Afternoon nap before the big game," as his 2-year-old mini me napped in his car seat. Fans are usually quick to comment on the similarities between Gordon and his little one, and were left swooning over one adorable detail.

Oscar, who slept peacefully in the car, was holding a small blue whisk in his left hand. If that's not the ultimate toy for a junior chef – we don't know what is!

"OMG the mini whisk [heart emoji]" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Aww the little whisk, so cute!"

A third fan was in agreement that the whisk was too cute for words, writing: "The whisk though!!!! How stinking adorable!!!!!"

Little Oscar held onto the mini whisk as he napped

The mini Ramsay even has his own Instagram account, where he has been seen joining dad Gordon in the kitchen since he was just a few weeks old.

Oscar may be too young to get involved with the actual cooking for now, but Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay share four other children, who have been known to try their hand in the kitchen.

A baby Oscar with Gordon at the opening of his flagship restaurant

As well as little Oscar, doting parents Gordon and Tana are parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda 'Tilly', 18.

Tilly has even released her own cookbook, Tilly's Kitchen Takeovers, which aims to inspire younger chefs to get creative with food. Perhaps Oscar's adorable whisk was a gift from her kitchen?

