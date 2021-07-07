Gordon Ramsay confuses fans with epic birthday celebrations for daughter The Hell's Kitchen chef is a father-of-five

Gordon Ramsay just shared a trailer for the latest episode of Hell's Kitchen USA on his Instagram page and some of his fans were left a little confused.

In the clip, we see Gordon's daughter Megan celebrating her 21st birthday in the programme, where the restaurant's chefs cook a celebration meal for her.

Of course, things go wrong – don't mention the noodles! – and both Megan and her chef dad are left looking a little worried (plus the obligatory fiery Gordon in kitchen drama).

Gordon posted: "What are the #Vegas odds on the Young Guns delivering for @megan__ramsay’s birthday tonight on @hellskitchenfox ??? I’d say slim to none….see you at 8/7c."

The video shows Megan's impressive cake with a '21' on top – but Gordon's followers quickly noticed a slight hiccup… his daughter is now 23.

"Wait, she's 23 so this was filmed 2 years ago?" wrote one fan.

Another replied: "Exactly, I've been following chef Ramsay for a while and I could've sworn I saw her 21st birthday was longer ago than a couple of months ago."

"She's 23. Her birthday is in May," said a third fan and another added, "Yes they filmed this before covid!"

Aha! Mystery solved. The episode was filmed before the pandemic and is only just airing now, so it's a belated 21st birthday celebration to Megan.

Nevertheless, fans are super excited for the show to air, with one saying: "This is the episode I've been waiting for!!!!!"

Gordon's wife Tana previously told HELLO! how the family had spent lockdown, revealing: "My eldest, Meg, is working full time still from home, so she's kept busy. Holly is busy doing a fashion course. Courses are online at the moment, so she's working and having to self-discipline, I suppose, but university is sort of like that.

"Jack is busy and Oscar is running around keeping us all busy. Matilda is taking a gap year so she's a great pair of hands helping me at the moment but also working part-time nannying. So everyone is crazy!"

