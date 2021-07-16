Princess Charlotte's favourite foods revealed – and some are surprising Duchess Kate's daughter is a little foodie already

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte has quite the fan base already at the age of six.

The smiley, confident young royal is growing up at Kensington Palace with her parents and brothers Prince George and William, where the family have chefs to cater their meals.

If you've ever wondered what Charlotte's favourite foods are, we have all the details below – from her breakfast of choice to her most-loved suppers and snacks.

Princess Charlotte's breakfast

Sweet Charlotte is just a normal child when it comes to her morning meal, opting for a very simple kiddie breakfast.

When Duchess Kate visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to children and spoke of her children's own meal preferences.

School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com: "She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits."

The Middleton children eat a healthy breakfast

Princess Charlotte's lunches and dinners

Like most children, young Charlotte is a fan of pizza and pasta!

On a visit to St. Luke's Community Centre, mum Kate revealed how her three children like making pizza. She said: "I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Charlotte enjoys meals of pasta and pizza

The wife of Prince William has also spoken of Charlotte's penchant for pasta.

During an engagement at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, Kate met was four-year-old Rafael Chana, who told the Duchess how he likes pasta. Kate replied: "Charlotte likes pasta too."

And in February 2019, the royal mum told Matthew Kleiner-Mann of the Ivy Learning Trust:

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her," he revealed. "They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte's surprising food choices

She may only be six, but the young Princess already likes spicy food!

When Charlotte’s parents visited Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before the family’s tour of Pakistan in 2019, Kate spoke about making curry at home.

The royal explained that she’d make a different version for the children to the one she and Prince William would eat – but then she added that, "Charlotte is pretty good with heat".

Another of Charlotte's favourite foods are olives.

Royal reporter Rebecca English previously posted on her Twitter page: "The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her."

Princess Charlotte's sweet treats

Charlotte is said to enjoy a slice of cake as much as other children, and her mum likes to bake at home.

When Duchess Kate appeared alongside TV cook Mary Berry in A Berry Royal Christmas in December 2019, she opened up about her passion for baking birthday cakes for her children.

Kate said: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

