TikTok's easy baked oats recipe is a breakfast game changer

Starting your morning off with a delicious and nutritious breakfast is a simple way to set you up for a busy day ahead. However, if the thought of a super green smoothie or an egg white omelette isn’t quite hitting the spot, then you're in luck, as we have found a healthy way to make it feel like you are eating dessert the second you wake up.
This one-dish baked oats recipe has been trending on TikTok, and it's obvious to see why. This super simple recipe is an easy way to ensure you are eating a filling and nutritious breakfast whilst feeling like you are enjoying your favourite dessert! We have never felt more excited to get out of bed…
You can add any topping of your choice to the delicious recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 a cup of rolled oats
- 1/4 a cup of milk
- 1 egg
- 1/2 a banana
- 1 tablespoon of maple syrup
- 1/2 a teaspoon of baking powder
- A pinch of salt
- Dark chocolate chips (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 190°c/375°f/gas mark 5 before preparing your baked oats.
Step 2
Add the oats, egg, banana, milk, syrup, baking powder and salt into a blender and blend until fully combined.
Step 3
Pour the mixture into a small baking dish and top with the dark chocolate chips.
Step 4
Bake the oats for 10 minutes at 190°c/375°f/gas mark 5.
Step 5
Allow the oats to cool then enjoy your delicious breakfast!
