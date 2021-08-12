Sophie Wessex's secret to her youthful glow is so simple The Countess of Wessex takes good care of her health

The Countess of Wessex always looks incredible, no matter the occasion. Radiating health, Countess Sophie boasts a glowing complexion and smooth skin, not to mention glossy, thick hair. So how does she get her glow (expensive face creams aside, of course)?

The 56-year-old royal is all about leading a healthy lifestyle. A keen equestrian and jogger, she exercises as often as possible, but her amazing complexion mostly comes down to her diet.

Eating a well-balanced diet of fresh fruit and vegetables with plenty of lean protein is Sophie's secret to maintaining her youthful looks, it seems.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex shares her homeschooling tips

Lily Simpson, a nutritional expert and founder of The Detox Kitchen, previously told MailOnline: "Sophie Wessex looks fabulous thanks to her beautiful glowing skin.

"A diet of plant-based foods and lean protein has a huge impact on the appearance of skin, as does keeping well hydrated and getting proper sleep."

We all know the importance of drinking water, but looking as good as Sophie does is a good reminder to get your two litres a day in.

Sophie is known to favour a morning smoothie, just like Duchess Kate. While Kate reportedly opts for a green smoothie packed with kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves) and more leafy goodness, Sophie has been pictured drinking a blend of berry fruits in the past.

Blackberries, raspberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants, are high in fibre and help fight inflammation – not to mention they're great for your skin.

Sophie, pictured in 2004, has barely changed over the years

In fact, these immunity-boosting fruits have been linked to strengthening the metabolism and even warding off serious diseases.

The royal is also known to love a barbecue at her Bagshot Park home with husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn.

We imagine there are plenty of lean veggies, fish and salads on the menu instead of the usual processed meats. The proof is in the pudding – and Sophie will be reaping the benefits of her healthy diet for years to come.

