Brooklyn Beckham's unusual breakfast hack will divide the nation – see video

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn has been honing his kitchen skills recently, taking to social media on Tuesday morning to post an Instagram Reel of his latest culinary creation. Keeping things simple, the 22-year-old opted to make a traditional English breakfast sandwich, no doubt treating his fiancée Nicola Peltz to the tasty fry up.

The model could be seen frying sausages, bacon and eggs in a pan before layering them on thick slices of white bread and covering them in a generous helping of tomato sauce – not a revolutionary meal, but we're sure it tasted delicious.

Despite his simple take on a tasty breakfast classic, Brooklyn's cooking video proved polarizing amongst fans who were baffled by his unusual choice to 'pop' the yolk of the eggs.

"No runny egg?? C'mon mate you're English!!" wrote one follower, whilst another agreed: "The fact you did the bacon first and didn’t have a runny egg really stressed me out."

A third fan was baffled by Brooklyn's choice to dip his finger into the yolk of the eggs whilst they were frying. "Never crack the yolk!" they wrote.

Brooklyn and Nicola have just bought their first home together

Others were seriously impressed with the star's confidence in the kitchen, which he no doubt has gained from being a close family friend of TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

"You need a spot on a cooking channel," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Perfection." The star's fiancée simply reacted to his video with a heart-eye emoji (we'd do the same if Brooklyn brought us that breakfast in bed).

It's not the first time this month that Victoria Beckham's son has divided fans with his take on classic recipes. Just last week, the 22-year-old put his own twist on pesto pasta, which included some questionable ingredients.

The star used pistachios in his pesto recipe

Using pistachios, lemon and even spring onions for his pasta sauce, which he blitzed in a food processor, Brooklyn left fans conflicted over his unusual recipe – particularly his Italian fans!

Rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the model's recipe, one fan wrote: "I'm sorry but I'm Italian and this is not pesto," whilst another agreed: "Lemon in pesto???? [crying emoji]" and another wrote: "NOT PISTACHIO IN PESTO".

